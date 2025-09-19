Miley Cyrus releases song dedicated to her dad Billy Ray
Updated | By Music Reporter
'Secrets' is a "peace offering" dedicated to Miley's father.
Miley Cyrus has released an emotional new song about her father, country superstar Billy Ray Cyrus.
'Secrets' dropped on Friday, September 12, alongside the deluxe edition of her album, 'Something Beautiful'.
The song, which features Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood, is one of two new tracks that feature on the deluxe version.
Miley revealed in a post shared on Instagram that 'Secrets' is a "peace offering".
"This song was written as a peace offering for someone I had lost for a time but always loved. In my experience, forgiveness and freedom are one and the same. Thank you to Lindsey Buckingham & Mick Fleetwood for bringing magic to the music.
"This song is for my dad," she said.
Miley fell out with her father following her parents' divorce. Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus called it quits in 2022. She has since married 'Prison Break' star Dominic Purcell.
Billy Ray is currently dating British actress Elizabeth Hurley.
Miley reportedly took her mother's side in the divorce, leading to an estrangement with her father.
In May, she opened up about the rift in an interview with The New York Times.
"I think timing is everything," she said. "As I’ve gotten older, I’m respecting my parents as individuals instead of as parents—because my mom’s really loved my dad for her whole life, and I think being married to someone in the music industry and not being a part of it is obviously really hard."
Billy Ray and Tish married in 1993, and were married for nearly three decades before ending their union.
"I think I took on some of my mom’s hurt as my own because it hurt her more than it hurt me as an adult, and so I owned a lot of her pain."
They had three children together, including Braison and Noah Cyrus. Billy Ray also adopted Tish's children, Trace and Brandi Cyrus.
The 'Achy Breaky Heart' also has a son, Christopher Cyrus, with former girlfriend, Kristin Luckey.
Miley Cyrus 'Secrets' lyrics
Billy Ray and Tish's divorce affected the entire family. Noah and Braison were noticeably absent from Tish's August 2023 wedding.
They have since mended their relationship, with Noah, Miley, Brandi and Tish recently appearing on the cover of The Cut magazine.
The lyrics of Miley's new song describe her desire to raise a white flag in the war.
"Secrets, I wanna keep your secrets/ Like sunlight in the shadows/ Like footsteps in the grass/ I won't ever break my promise/ Like a songbird in the silence/ Like stones against the glass," Miley sings in 'Secrets'.
The deluxe edition of 'Something Beautiful' also features a collaboration with David Byrne called 'Lockdown'.
Miley also debuted the music video for 'Secrets' on Friday.
She wears a stunning white dress from Iris Van Herpen's FW25 collection.
.@MileyCyrus looking absolutely mesmerizing in Iris Van Herpen FW25 for ‘Secrets’ from ‘Something Beautiful’ deluxe edition. pic.twitter.com/Xq6ZxcYFLg— Miley Cyrus Fashion (@StylishCyrus) September 19, 2025
Watch the 'Secrets' music video on YouTube below.
