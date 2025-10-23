Miley Cyrus writes original song for new 'Avatar' movie

Miley Cyrus has announced that she has co-written an original song for the new 'Avatar' movie.

A snippet of 'Dream As One' was shared on Wednesday, October 22, on the film's official social media pages.

Cyrus says the song has a deeply personal meaning.

"Honoured to support 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' with an original song I’ve written with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt. Having been personally affected by fire and being rebuilt from the ashes, this project holds profound meaning for me," she wrote on Instagram.

The 'Flowers' singer lost her Malibu home in a devastating California fire in 2018. "It’s a feeling you don’t ever forget," she said in the wake of the deadly LA fires earlier this year.

"Walking up to the door you would pass through daily, looking forward to being greeted by the ones you love like you always do, but instead being met by a pile of ash and rubble.”

The 32-year-old says she turned that experience into "musical medicine" for her new song.

"The film’s themes of unity, healing, and love resonate deeply within my soul, and to be even a small star in the universe the Avatar family has created is truly a dream come true.

READ: Disney releases official 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' trailer

'Dream As One' will be released on Friday, November 14 - a few weeks before the film's December 19 release date.

'Avatar: Fire and Ash' is the third film in director James Cameron's popular science fiction franchise.

Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington will return in their roles as Neytiri and Jake Sully. A new villain joins the cast in 'Avatar 3'.

Varang, played by Oona Chaplin, clashes with the Sully family.

"Jake and Neytiri's family grapples with grief after Neteyam's death, encountering a new, aggressive Na'vi tribe, the Ash People, who are led by the fiery Varang, as the conflict on Pandora escalates and a new moral focus emerges," a synopsis on IMDb reads.