Miley Cyrus engaged to drummer Maxx Morando
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
Miley Cyrus showed off her unique engagement ring on the red carpet.
Singer Miley Cyrus has confirmed that she is engaged to Maxx Morando after four years of dating.
The 'Flowers' hitmaker debuted her engagement ring while walking the red carpet at the 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' premiere.
She wrote an original song for the movie called 'Dream As One'.
The 33-year-old has been pictured wearing the ring since November, but few thought it was an engagement ring as it isn't the typical Hollywood design we are used to seeing.
The ring features a chunky 14-karat yellow gold band and a cushion-cut stone. It might not be visible from the moon, like the ring Cristiano Ronaldo gave to Georgina Rodriguez, but it still cost a pretty penny.
According to several reports, the stunning sparkler, designed by Jacquie Aiche, is worth between $300,000-$450, 000 (R5 million - R7 million)
Miley Cyrus engagement ring is a custom cut set in a chunky 14k yellow gold band by Jacquie Aiche 🖤 pic.twitter.com/zJNgkUY4V5— MileyUpdates (@MileyUpdates) December 2, 2025
Speaking to People magazine at the 'Avatar' premiere, Cyrus says she is keeping this part of her life as private as possible.
"The detail that I can share is that for us, our privacy and us kind of keeping it small has been something that I've been astounded that I've actually been able to have and being able to kind of have more choice," she told the publication.
"I think it's also being older, being more protective of what I'm open to sharing," she adds.
Cyrus did not reveal how Morando, who is a drummer for the rock band Liily, proposed to her. The couple met on a blind date in 2021
This will be the singer's second time walking down the aisle. She was previously married to Australian actor Liam Hemsworth.
He is also preparing to walk down the aisle. Hemsworth got engaged to model Gabriella Brooks in September.
Image credit: Instagram/@mileycyrus
