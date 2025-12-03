Miley Cyrus engaged to drummer Maxx Morando

Singer Miley Cyrus has confirmed that she is engaged to Maxx Morando after four years of dating.

The 'Flowers' hitmaker debuted her engagement ring while walking the red carpet at the 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' premiere.

She wrote an original song for the movie called 'Dream As One'.

The 33-year-old has been pictured wearing the ring since November, but few thought it was an engagement ring as it isn't the typical Hollywood design we are used to seeing.

The ring features a chunky 14-karat yellow gold band and a cushion-cut stone. It might not be visible from the moon, like the ring Cristiano Ronaldo gave to Georgina Rodriguez, but it still cost a pretty penny.

According to several reports, the stunning sparkler, designed by Jacquie Aiche, is worth between $300,000-$450, 000 (R5 million - R7 million)