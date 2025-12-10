Miley Cyrus releases 'Dream As One' visuals for 'Avatar 3'

Grammy Award-winning singer Miley Cyrus has released the music video for her 'Avatar' single, 'Dream As One'.

The song features in James Cameron's new movie, 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'. Cyrus co-wrote the track with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.

This week, 'Dream As One' is nominated for 'Best Original Song' at the 2026 Golden Globes.

"It’s been one beautiful moment after the next lately… so much to celebrate, including our Golden Globe nomination for 'Dream As One' from 'Avatar: Fire And Ash'. It’s been a fantasy come to life being a part of the Avatar adventure," Cyrus wrote on Instagram.

British photographer and filmmaker Glen Luchford directed the music video for the song. He brings the theme of fire and ash to life in the emotional visuals.

"Feeling grateful for the fire of fate that rebuilt what I wanted in deeper alignment with the needs of my soul," Cyrus continued.

"This song has become a symbol of transformation, power, and the entering of a new era for anyone who’s ever risen from their own ashes. When we dream as one, we create a new reality."



The 'Flowers' singer previously revealed that she drew inspiration for the song from her personal experiences.

She lost her Malibu home in California's 2018 Woolsey fires. Cyrus was in South Africa at the time filming 'Black Mirror'. She was thankful to escape injury, but was devastated by the loss of all her precious memories.

"It’s a feeling you don’t ever forget," the 33-year-old said about losing her home.

"Walking up to the door you would pass through daily, looking forward to being greeted by the ones you love like you always do, but instead being met by a pile of ash and rubble.”

Watch her 'Dream As One' music video for the 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' movie below.