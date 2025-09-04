Michael Jackson's daughter Paris slams new biopic
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
"There’s a lot of just full-blown lies."
"There’s a lot of just full-blown lies."
Paris Jackson has slammed claims that she is involved in an upcoming biopic about her father, Michael Jackson.
The 27-year-old singer shared her thoughts on the project after actor Colman Domingo told People magazine that she has been "very helpful".
Domingo, who plays Michael's father Joe Jackson, added that Paris and her brother, Prince, were "very much in support of our film".
"The thing that has inspired me the most is this very profound and prominent family called the Jacksons," he told People.
"We would not have any of this music that we used to have great memories about, the moments, the big moments, that we all share, because of the Jackson family. And I'm not just saying just Michael — the entire Jackson family."
Paris took to social media to clarify that she is not involved in the biopic.
"@kingofbingo don't be telling people I was 'helpful' on the set of a movie I had 0% involvement in. LOL. That is so weird," she wrote on her Instagram Story.
The 'Running For So Long' singer says she read one of the first drafts of the script, which was written by John Logan, and shared some of her feedback.
READ: Michael Jackson lookalike spotted on streets of Jozi
She says a few things in the draft were "dishonest" and "didn't sit right" with her.
"They didn't address it. I moved on with my life. Not my monkeys, not my circus. God bless and God speed."
The Antoine Fuqua-directed biopic will be called 'Michael'. The music icon's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will play him in the film.
"I’m humbled and honoured to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon," he said in 2023.
Paris received some backlash over her comments, with some saying she was only 11 when her father died, and couldn't possibly know his entire life's story.
Others came to her defence, applauding her for speaking up about things she is unhappy about.
Paris returned to social media to further explain herself.
"A big reason why I haven't said anything up until this point is because I know a lot of you guys are going to be happy with it. The film panders to a very specific section of my dad's fandom that still lives in the fantasy," she said in a video.
"The thing about these biopics is it's Hollywood. It's fantasyland. It's not real, but it's sold to you as real."
Paris says a lot has been "sugar-coated", and the narrative is controlled.
"There's a lot of inaccuracy, and there's a lot of just full-blown lies."
The 'King of Pop' died on 25 June 2009. His cause of death was listed as acute Propofol intoxication.
'Michael' will be released in April 2026.
The biopic also stars Nia Long, Miles Teller, Laura Harrier, and Juliano Krue Valdi as a young Michael.
Production began in January 2024. Several images of Jaafar in character were released to the public.
"It’s uncanny how much he’s like Michael," Fuqua told EW.
"Sounds like him, dances like him, sings. It's really uncanny. Graham King, who is a fantastic producer, found him, and introduced him to me, and I was blown away."
Jaafar is the son of Michael's brother, Jermaine Jackson.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Main image: Instagram/@parisjackson
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 8 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 8 hours ago