Michael Jackson's daughter Paris slams new biopic

Paris Jackson has slammed claims that she is involved in an upcoming biopic about her father, Michael Jackson.

The 27-year-old singer shared her thoughts on the project after actor Colman Domingo told People magazine that she has been "very helpful".

Domingo, who plays Michael's father Joe Jackson, added that Paris and her brother, Prince, were "very much in support of our film".

"The thing that has inspired me the most is this very profound and prominent family called the Jacksons," he told People.

"We would not have any of this music that we used to have great memories about, the moments, the big moments, that we all share, because of the Jackson family. And I'm not just saying just Michael — the entire Jackson family."

Paris took to social media to clarify that she is not involved in the biopic.

"@kingofbingo don't be telling people I was 'helpful' on the set of a movie I had 0% involvement in. LOL. That is so weird," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

The 'Running For So Long' singer says she read one of the first drafts of the script, which was written by John Logan, and shared some of her feedback.

She says a few things in the draft were "dishonest" and "didn't sit right" with her.

"They didn't address it. I moved on with my life. Not my monkeys, not my circus. God bless and God speed."

The Antoine Fuqua-directed biopic will be called 'Michael'. The music icon's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will play him in the film.

"I’m humbled and honoured to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon," he said in 2023.