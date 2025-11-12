Michael Jackson film becomes most-viewed music biopic teaser

Fans of the ‘King of Pop’ are eager to see his nephew, Jaafar Jackson, fill his big shoes in the 2026 biopic.

The trailer for a biopic based on Michael Jackson’s life is making history ahead of its April 2026 release. Lionsgate released the first official teaser trailer for the movie, ‘Michael’, in November, and MJ’s fans from around the world flocked to watch it. It is officially the most-watched biopic teaser in history, garnering over 116 million views worldwide in less than a week. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it is also Lionsgate’s biggest trailer debut for all its titles.

Jaafar Jackson, the son of Jackson 5 star Jermaine Jackson, portrays the ‘King of Pop’ in the film. Jermaine is Michael’s brother. In early 2023, the first pictures of Jaafar as Michael were released. He looked exactly like his famous uncle. “I’m humbled and honoured to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon,” he wrote on Instagram. Fans are already praising Jaafar’s performance based on the snippets seen in the teaser trailer and the film’s official poster. “Man, seeing Jaafar stepping into MJ’s shoes gives me chills. You can tell this project’s straight from the heart — pure love and respect for the legend. This ain’t just another biopic, it’s history in the making. The King’s legacy lives on, and we’re all here for it,” one wrote on Instagram. Another fan commented, “This movie better be at least 3 hrs long!” Colman Domingo plays Michael’s father, Joe Jackson, while Nia Long plays his mother, Katherine Jackson.

Image credit: YouTube/Lionsgate Movies