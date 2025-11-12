Michael Jackson film becomes most-viewed music biopic teaser
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
Fans of the ‘King of Pop’ are eager to see his nephew, Jaafar Jackson, fill his big shoes in the 2026 biopic.
Fans of the ‘King of Pop’ are eager to see his nephew, Jaafar Jackson, fill his big shoes in the 2026 biopic.
The trailer for a biopic based on Michael Jackson’s life is making history ahead of its April 2026 release.
Lionsgate released the first official teaser trailer for the movie, ‘Michael’, in November, and MJ’s fans from around the world flocked to watch it.
It is officially the most-watched biopic teaser in history, garnering over 116 million views worldwide in less than a week.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, it is also Lionsgate’s biggest trailer debut for all its titles.
Jaafar Jackson, the son of Jackson 5 star Jermaine Jackson, portrays the ‘King of Pop’ in the film. Jermaine is Michael’s brother.
In early 2023, the first pictures of Jaafar as Michael were released. He looked exactly like his famous uncle.
“I’m humbled and honoured to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon,” he wrote on Instagram.
Fans are already praising Jaafar’s performance based on the snippets seen in the teaser trailer and the film’s official poster.
“Man, seeing Jaafar stepping into MJ’s shoes gives me chills. You can tell this project’s straight from the heart — pure love and respect for the legend. This ain’t just another biopic, it’s history in the making. The King’s legacy lives on, and we’re all here for it,” one wrote on Instagram.
Another fan commented, “This movie better be at least 3 hrs long!”
Colman Domingo plays Michael’s father, Joe Jackson, while Nia Long plays his mother, Katherine Jackson.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Image credit: YouTube/Lionsgate Movies
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Show's Stories
-
Parents’ guide to safely vetting online schools in South Africa
Before enrolling your child in an online school, verifying accreditation...Stacey & J Sbu 6 hours ago
-
Cheating husband wins court case after mistress was forced to repay ‘hidden’ R610,000
A cheating husband has won an appeal that turned the tables on his ex-gi...Stacey & J Sbu 6 hours ago