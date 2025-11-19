Melinda Bam reflects on daughter's 66-day NICU stay

Beauty queen Melinda Bam's daughter weighed just 1.1kg when she was born at 30 weeks and 5 days.

Melinda Bam is reflecting on one of the most challenging periods as a mother. She welcomed her second child, Rein Talia Bergh, while 31 weeks pregnant.

She celebrated World Prematurity Day by sharing her experience giving birth to a premature baby. Rein, who was born in November 2024, spent 66 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). The former Miss South Africa described it as the "longest, holiest, hardest wait" of their lives. "Rein Talia Bergh, born at 30w5d and weighing just 1.1kg, arrived looking far too small for this world… yet carrying a testimony bigger than we ever imagined," she wrote on Instagram. Bam, who is married to former Mr South Africa Adriaan Bergh, also has a two-year-old son, Ruach Michal.

Preemies may look fragile, but they are born with immeasurable strength and a heartbeat full of purpose. - Miss South Africa 2011 Melinda Bam

Bam and her family turned to their faith to help them during the ordeal "Nothing prepares a mother and father for the push-and-pull between standing strong in faith and feeling your hope hang by a thread through every setback, every alarm, every hour that crawls by," she continued. She says she learned the "quiet, fierce resilience of a mother" that she didn't know she had. "I leaned on the unwavering strength of my husband, and we clung to a circle of prayer warriors we could never have survived without. And then, there were the NICU heroes — the nurses who stood at our baby’s bedside night after night, and the pediatricians whose hands, I am convinced, are guided by the Holy Spirit Himself." The TV presenter describes Rein as their "little miracle". She also shares some kind words for moms sitting beside an incubator, telling them, "You are not alone". "Hope is real. Miracles still happen," Bam wrote. "Your baby’s story is being written with tenderness and power, even amidst the deafening alarms and monitors.



Bam opened up about giving birth to a preemie baby earlier this year and has been sharing her journey ever since. "I wish I was more prepared for our time in the NICU, but I guess it’s just the nature of the storm," she said in March. She shared five things that will help other moms. 1. Be Present in the moment Feel every emotion, deal with it as you go through it. Don’t let your mind be torn between home and the hospital that neither your family or your baby gets a you that is present. 2. Take it a day at a time



Don't pine over how long you’ll be there or every detail of what lies ahead…take it one day at a time - God has ultimately only given you strength for the day, not to carry the burden of every possibility of the future…surrender that to Him! 3. Keep your hands busy I decided to crochet, but you can journal, draw, or do anything that frees up your mind so you can pray or worship.

4. Pray over your baby While you pray, get scripture to hold on to, and to pray over your baby! When everything seems uncertain, you’ll be anchored in the Word and God’s promises that are unshakable!



5. Get a great hands-free pump and storage bags. Of the little things you can physically do - this will be the most important for sustenance for your little bub. Keep to your strict 3hourly schedule, drink jungle juice and count the days till you can breastfeed your little one.