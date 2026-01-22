Meghan Trainor welcomes baby girl Mikey Moon via surrogate

'Mother' singer Meghan Trainor is now a mother of three.

The 32-year-old surprised fans this week by sharing pictures of the new addition to her family, which she welcomed via a surrogate mother.

"Our baby girl, Mikey Moon Trainor, has finally made it to the world thanks to our incredible, superwoman surrogate," she wrote on Instagram.

Mikey Moon was born on January 18. Trainor's post included a picture of herself holding the baby shortly after she was born.

"We are forever grateful to all the doctors, nurses, teams who made this dream possible. We had endless conversations with our doctors in this journey and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family," Trainor continued.

Her husband, 'Spy Kids' star Daryl Sabara, is also in the carousel, alongside their sons, Riley and Barry. She reveals that her boys helped choose the name Moon.

"We are over the moon in love with this precious girl. Riley and Barry have been so excited, they even got to choose her middle name. We are going to enjoy our family time now, love you all"

Trainor and Sabara welcomed their first son, Riley, in 2021. Barry was born in 2023.

The couple's famous friends, including Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Lucy Hale, and 'All's Fair' actress Niecy Nash, were among the thousands of people who flooded the singer's post with well-wishes.

Vanessa Hudgens, who welcomed her second child in November 2025, wrote: "Cutie princess!!! So happy for you!!!"

Other stars who have used surrogate mothers include Amber Heard, Chrissy Teigen, Lily Collins, Paris Hilton, and Priyanka Chopra.

Khloe and her sister, Kim Kardashian, also opted for surrogacy after difficult births.

Trainor will be 'giving birth' to another baby very soon. Her new album, 'Toy with Me', which features the hit single, 'Still Don't Care, will be released in April.