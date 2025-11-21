Meghan Markle graces the cover of Harper's Bazaar
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
The Duchess of Sussex says Prince Harry always has her back while talking about her family with Harper's Bazaar.
The Duchess of Sussex says Prince Harry always has her back while talking about her family with Harper's Bazaar.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has shared new details about her marriage to Prince Harry and motherhood in a new interview with Harper's Bazaar.
She is the cover star of the magazine's latest issue. The 44-year-old royal looks stunning in outfits from Celine, Chanel, Balenciaga, Ferragamo, and the Row.
She has had a busy year, marked by the launch of her lifestyle brand, 'As Ever', and the premiere of her Netflix cooking series, 'With Love, Meghan'.
The Duchess of Sussex does it all under intense media scrutiny. Fans cheer her on while her haters slam her every move.
Her Harper's Bazaar cover just dropped, and internet trolls have already dismissed it
"Old washed-up MM finally got her cover. These photos are so awful, I wonder who she ticked off at Harper’s Bazaar," one person wrote on X.
Another commented: "Up there with the worst pics I've seen of her. Delulu’s big moment was destroyed again."
Her supporters, meanwhile, called the shoot "effortlessly beautiful" and "as ever stunning".
Meghan has learnt to drown out the noise over the years and doesn't let the scrutiny stop her from living her life and following her dreams.
"I think the moment that you start making all of your personal decisions based on external judgment, then you lose your authenticity," she tells Harper's Bazaar.
She also isn't afraid of failure, which is no small feat when critics are ever ready to dissect everything she does.
"There’s no such thing as perfect. I, too, get to make mistakes," the duchess says. "There’s also not a lot of fun in trying to be perfect. So why try to do that if you want to have fun?”
Meghan Markle business
The former 'Suits' actress is also not afraid to fail in business. She has explored several ventures since stepping down from her royal duties.
The duchess and her husband, Prince Harry, founded Archewell Productions in 2020. The company brings "thought-provoking and diverse narratives" to life through scripted and non-scripted TV, film, documentaries, and podcasting.
Archwell Audio helped create her two podcasts, 'Archetypes' and 'Confessions of a Female Founder'.
“If it all goes swimmingly, you don’t learn from it. If you don’t learn anything, you’re not going to grow," she tells Harper's Bazaar.
“I’m a mom with kids at that age where they are constantly learning something new. I watch them face things that feel completely insurmountable every day. But you can remember and say, ‘I know it seems really hard right now, but trust me, that’s going to come so easily soon.’ I can give myself the same grace as a founder."
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have two children together: Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
She also speaks lovingly about Prince Harry. The couple married in 2018 and currently live in Montecito, California, with their children.
“He loves me so boldly, fully... No one in the world loves me more than him, so I know he’s always going to make sure that he has my back," she says.
"You have someone who just has this childlike wonder and playfulness. I was so drawn to that, and he brought that out in me. That’s translated into every part of our life. Even in business, I want us to play and have fun and explore and be creative.”
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
Follow us on social media:
Image credit: Harper's Bazaar
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN: The November week that was with your faves
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu s...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
PRESS PLAY: Rewind to your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 17 to 21 November
Let's rewind KZN’s funniest week on East Coast Breakfast: Lift disasters...East Coast Breakfast 3 hours ago