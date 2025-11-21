Meghan Markle graces the cover of Harper's Bazaar

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has shared new details about her marriage to Prince Harry and motherhood in a new interview with Harper's Bazaar.

She is the cover star of the magazine's latest issue. The 44-year-old royal looks stunning in outfits from Celine, Chanel, Balenciaga, Ferragamo, and the Row.

She has had a busy year, marked by the launch of her lifestyle brand, 'As Ever', and the premiere of her Netflix cooking series, 'With Love, Meghan'.

The Duchess of Sussex does it all under intense media scrutiny. Fans cheer her on while her haters slam her every move.

Her Harper's Bazaar cover just dropped, and internet trolls have already dismissed it

"Old washed-up MM finally got her cover. These photos are so awful, I wonder who she ticked off at Harper’s Bazaar," one person wrote on X.

Another commented: "Up there with the worst pics I've seen of her. Delulu’s big moment was destroyed again."

Her supporters, meanwhile, called the shoot "effortlessly beautiful" and "as ever stunning".

Meghan has learnt to drown out the noise over the years and doesn't let the scrutiny stop her from living her life and following her dreams.

"I think the moment that you start making all of your personal decisions based on external judgment, then you lose your authenticity," she tells Harper's Bazaar.

She also isn't afraid of failure, which is no small feat when critics are ever ready to dissect everything she does.

"There’s no such thing as perfect. I, too, get to make mistakes," the duchess says. "There’s also not a lot of fun in trying to be perfect. So why try to do that if you want to have fun?”