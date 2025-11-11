Meghan Markle gears up for "magical" Netflix Christmas special

Netflix has announced the release date of Meghan Markle's upcoming Christmas cooking special.

'With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration' arrives on the streaming platform on Wednesday, December 3.

The Duchess of Sussex shared a picture of the special's first promotional poster. It shows the royal lighting a candle on a table with Christmas decor.

"Embrace traditions and make new ones this holiday season," she captioned the post.

Netflix hasn't shared a trailer for the special, but one is expected soon. It will likely feature appearances from the couple's friends.

Guests on season one and two of 'With Love, Meghan' included Chrissy Teigen, Jay Shetty, Mindy Kaling, and Abigail Spencer.

Food experts and chefs, including Roy Choi, Ramon Velazquez, and Alice Waters, also made appearances.

Markle's husband, Prince Harry, and her mother, Doria Ragland, also featured.

The holiday special is part of Netflix's deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Productions.

"Together, friends and family deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts, and share lots of laughs – with simple how-tos to follow at home. It's a holiday wonder with warmth, tradition, and a generous dose of joy," Archwell Productions said in an August press release.

The production company is also working on a movie adaptation of author Carley Fortune's book, 'Meet Me at the Lake'.