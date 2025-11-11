Meghan Markle gears up for "magical" Netflix Christmas special
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
It's almost time to join the Duchess of Sussex in Montecito for a "magical holiday celebration".
It's almost time to join the Duchess of Sussex in Montecito for a "magical holiday celebration".
Netflix has announced the release date of Meghan Markle's upcoming Christmas cooking special.
'With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration' arrives on the streaming platform on Wednesday, December 3.
The Duchess of Sussex shared a picture of the special's first promotional poster. It shows the royal lighting a candle on a table with Christmas decor.
"Embrace traditions and make new ones this holiday season," she captioned the post.
Netflix hasn't shared a trailer for the special, but one is expected soon. It will likely feature appearances from the couple's friends.
Guests on season one and two of 'With Love, Meghan' included Chrissy Teigen, Jay Shetty, Mindy Kaling, and Abigail Spencer.
Food experts and chefs, including Roy Choi, Ramon Velazquez, and Alice Waters, also made appearances.
Markle's husband, Prince Harry, and her mother, Doria Ragland, also featured.
The holiday special is part of Netflix's deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Productions.
"Together, friends and family deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts, and share lots of laughs – with simple how-tos to follow at home. It's a holiday wonder with warmth, tradition, and a generous dose of joy," Archwell Productions said in an August press release.
The production company is also working on a movie adaptation of author Carley Fortune's book, 'Meet Me at the Lake'.
Markle's lifestyle brand, 'As Ever', has also introduced a 2025 Holiday Collection.
"Gifts for giving and gathering, thoughtfully curated to elevate every occasion," the brand said about the collection. It includes candles and a signature fruit spread gift set, which made it onto Oprah's Favourite Things list.
Markle was spotted at Kris Jenner's star-studded 70th birthday party celebrations.
She attended the fancy do with her husband. Other famous guests included the 'Queen of Christmas', Mariah Carey. Beyoncé, Adele, Miranda Kerr, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and more were on the guest list.
Markle's Christmas special won't be the last time fans see her onscreen. She is gearing up for her first acting role since joining the royal family.
She gave up her acting career when she married Prince Harry. However, according to new reports, she will make a cameo on Amazon MGM Studios' upcoming movie, 'Close Personal Friends'.
"She genuinely seemed excited to be on set. She was joking that she felt a bit rusty, but it was obvious that she had rehearsed and that it was a big deal for her to be back. And she was great," a source told People.
"She had a very warm energy, too. She was super pleasant to be around."
The film stars Lily Collins, Brie Larson, Jack Quaid and Henry Golding.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Image credit: Instagram/@meghan(Netflix)
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Show's Stories
-
3D printed guns in South Africa: Are they illegal?
With the rise of 3D printing in South Africa, we’re taking a look at fi...Stacey & J Sbu 59 minutes ago
-
The 10 most stressful jobs in SA
The list of the 10 most stressful jobs in South Africa includes a profes...Danny Guselli an hour ago