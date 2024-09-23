Megan Fox's son wears Snow White dress during family outing

Megan Fox's son Noah Shannon stole the spotlight during a family outing in Malibu, California this week.

The four-year-old was dressed in a Snow White gown.

Megan, who has two other sons named Bodhi Ransom (3) and Journey River (nine months), is known to allow her children to wear whatever they want.

It's not the first time Noah has been spotted in a dress.

Earlier this year, he was spotted wearing an Elsa dress made famous in the hit Disney movie, 'Frozen'.

Megan revealed in 2016 that she had no problem with her son wearing dresses.

"I grew up in a pentecostal household, it’s Southern Christian. The women in the church are only allowed to wear pants, you can’t wear dresses, you can’t wear make-up or jewellery, so it’s a really sort of oppressive environment to grow up in. But I sort of lean left of that now. Noah wears dresses so there are no rules – you can be whatever you want to be in my house!" she said during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live last year.

The 31-year-old is not the only star to allow her sons to wear dresses. South African-born actress Charlize Theron's five-year-old son Jackson has been pictured wearing dresses.

He has also dressed up like Elsa, and even rocks long braids.

Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh is known to only wear clothes that are traditionally thought to be for boys only.

