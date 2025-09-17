Meet the 10 women vying for the Miss South Africa 2025 crown

This year's judges are Devi Sankaree Govender, Liezel van der Westhuizen, and former Miss SA winner Ndavi Nokeri .

Zuma is a 23-year-old actress and model, while Msimanga is a University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) graduate with a BCom in Economics and Marketing.

Pietermaritzburg's Luyanda Zuma and Lebo Msimanga from Empangeni are in the running for SA's most coveted beauty crown.

Organisers revealed the top 10 finalists on Tuesday, and two contestants hail from KwaZulu-Natal.

After a delay and a few hiccups, the 10 women competing for Miss South Africa 2025 have finally been announced.

The new Miss South Africa, who takes over from Mia le Roux, will be crowned on October 25, two months after it was initially supposed to occur.

In July, organisers announced that the ceremony would be postponed "to ensure greater alignment with international and other global events".

"The Organisation, through its affiliated companies, aims to broaden the reach and impact of the pageant and its contestants. The pillars of the Organisation will be expanded to include entrepreneurship, job creation, cultural awareness and social cohesion."

The announcement was made one month after officials revealed that the organisation would not participate in the Miss Supranational pageant.

It also did not renew its licence for the event, which is now owned by another organisation.

This means that Miss South Africa 2025 will not be able to compete at Miss Supranational or Miss World - that licence was acquired by businesswoman Carol Bouwers.

Separate pageants are held to declare representatives for those competitions.

News of the Miss SA postponement was met with surprise and sadness, with some saying something weird was happening behind the scenes.

CEO Stephanie Weil stepped down in July, while Creative Director Werner Wessels resigned in January.

Drama aside, pageant fans are thrilled that everything is back on track and they can't wait to see who is crowned the next Miss South Africa.

"You guys better give us the most delicious finale ever," one person wrote on Instagram.

Another user added, "Excited! The world has been waiting to see who she will be. Let’s give them a show."

Here's a look at the top 10.