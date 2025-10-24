The meaning behindMissy Elliot's 'Work It' lyrics will shock you

Missy Elliot is surprised that some of her fans still don't know the meaning behind her famous 'Work It' lyrics.

The American rapper released the song in 2002 as the lead single from her fourth studio album, 'Under Construction'.

It remains one of Elliot's most popular songs. The track features several unique lyrics, including a play on the word "badonkadonk", which is a slang word for a big derrière.

"You think you can handle this? Ga-dunk-a-dunk-dunk," she raps.

However, one of the song's most standout lyrics left many confused. They had no idea what it meant, and even saying it was a mouthful.

"Ti esrever dna, ti pilf, nwod gniht ym tup." Elliot has explained the famous lyrics in the past, but it seems the masses missed her explanation.

The 54-year-old shared a video of one fan's hilarious reaction to discovering the meaning behind what seemingly sounds like gibberish.

"Y'all know that one Missy Elliot song where she is like, 'I put my thing down, flip it and reverse it,' and then the next part is all blurry? I always thought she was saying something so freaked out that the radio couldn't even say it," the TikToker said.

"But a few years back, my friend was like, 'No. She's saying I put my thing down, flip it and reverse it. But they reversed it.'"