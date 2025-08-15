Maroon 5 debuts 'Love Is Like' music video ft. Lil Wayne
Updated | By Music Reporter
Maroon 5 fans think this is "probably the best song" they've released in years.
Maroon 5 fans think this is "probably the best song" they've released in years.
Maroon 5 has released their eighth studio album, 'Love Is Like'. The pop-rock band debuted the album and its title track on Friday, August 15.
It features 10 tracks, including the previously released singles, 'All Night', 'California' and 'Priceless', featuring Blackpink star LISA.
Rapper Lil Wayne features on the 'Love Is Like' single. The song's music video also dropped on Friday.
It shows frontman Adam Levine walking through the streets of New York before getting into a car with Lil Wayne.
"The new single delivers a dynamic and high-energy anthem complemented by Lil Wayne’s distinctive flow. Accompanying the track is a playful music video directed by Aerin Moreno that follows the band through a whirlwind day on the streets of New York City," a statement read.
Moreno has worked with stars such as Tyla and Tate McRae.
Speaking to 'TODAY' earlier this month, Levine said the album took them back to their roots.
"The first couple of albums, especially the first three, we came up in a time when you didn't really have any outside help with writing songs. We wrote the songs, we all had our job and our function in the band... It was all in-house," he said.
Levine added that while they are grateful for the hit songs they made with some of their collaborators over the years, they are thankful to be doing their own thing again.
"Now, after all that time, just to come back to, 'Hey, let me see if we can do this again, and do this just with us. Let's see if it still works.' Fortunately, it was a really great experiment," he said.
Guitarist James Valentine, who joined the band in 2001, said they were "just so grateful to be still doing it after 20 years".
ALSO READ: R&B singer Elaine launches wellness brand
The 'Love Is Like' album also features a collaboration with Sexyy Red.
"Great collabs. We're just super pumped. That was also a very free-flowing thing. All very deeply personal. We reached out to a couple of people and they said yes, thankfully. We made great music together," Levine told 'TODAY' about the artists they worked with.
"The album, I'm biased, but I think it's one of our best ones."
Maroon 5 fans couldn't agree more. In the comments section of their new music video, fans shared scores of positive messages.
"Probably the best song they released in a long while, and Lil Wayne fits so well," a YouTuber said. "Lots of Songs About Jane-y songs on the new album, welcome back Maroon 5!
Another user added, "This collab feels so nostalgic. Like I’m back in the 2011-2018 era. When music sounded real good and different from what we have now. This Wayne verse gave me old Wayne vibes."
Watch the music video for 'Love is Like' below.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Main image credit: YouTube/Maroon 5
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 7 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 7 hours ago