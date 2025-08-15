Maroon 5 debuts 'Love Is Like' music video ft. Lil Wayne

Maroon 5 has released their eighth studio album, 'Love Is Like'. The pop-rock band debuted the album and its title track on Friday, August 15.

It features 10 tracks, including the previously released singles, 'All Night', 'California' and 'Priceless', featuring Blackpink star LISA.

Rapper Lil Wayne features on the 'Love Is Like' single. The song's music video also dropped on Friday.

It shows frontman Adam Levine walking through the streets of New York before getting into a car with Lil Wayne.

"The new single delivers a dynamic and high-energy anthem complemented by Lil Wayne’s distinctive flow. Accompanying the track is a playful music video directed by Aerin Moreno that follows the band through a whirlwind day on the streets of New York City," a statement read.

Moreno has worked with stars such as Tyla and Tate McRae.

Speaking to 'TODAY' earlier this month, Levine said the album took them back to their roots.

"The first couple of albums, especially the first three, we came up in a time when you didn't really have any outside help with writing songs. We wrote the songs, we all had our job and our function in the band... It was all in-house," he said.

Levine added that while they are grateful for the hit songs they made with some of their collaborators over the years, they are thankful to be doing their own thing again.

"Now, after all that time, just to come back to, 'Hey, let me see if we can do this again, and do this just with us. Let's see if it still works.' Fortunately, it was a really great experiment," he said.

Guitarist James Valentine, who joined the band in 2001, said they were "just so grateful to be still doing it after 20 years".