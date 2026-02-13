Mario Arend turns heartbreak into emotional Afro-house song

One of the best ways to heal a broken heart after the end of a relationship is by turning up the volume on your favourite heartbreak anthem.

Enter Mario Arend's 'MOYO', the latest addition to your breakup playlist. The DJ and producer's emotional new Afro-house song is inspired by his own heartache.

Arend wrote the track shortly after the end of a long-term relationship. Moyo means heart in Zulu.

"'MOYO' captures a moment many experience but rarely articulate: the space between heartbreak and acceptance. Rather than suppressing the pain, Arend chose to process it through music — transforming raw emotion into rhythm, movement and ultimately, hope," a statement read.

The musician says he wrote the "deeply personal" song four months ago. "I put all my emotions into it," he said in a video shared on Instagram.

"I hope you love it. Follow me on Spotify to be the first listener, and spread the love."

There's no better time to spread the love than on Valentine's Day, February 14, which is when the song drops on streaming platforms.

Whether you're coupled up, going through a breakup or enjoying the single life, put on your dancing shoes and hit the dancefloor with 'MOYO'.

"'MOYO' is not just a track. It’s a piece of my heart," Arend said.

The track will take you on an emotional journey that's vulnerable and healing, while pushing you forward towards brighter days and new beginnings.

"In a world where electronic music often prioritises immediacy and distraction, 'MOYO' offers something different: emotional presence. It acknowledges pain without glorifying it, and ends with a message that feels quietly powerful — healing is possible, and hope can grow from loss."

