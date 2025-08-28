Mariah Carey releases 'Here for It All' album tracklist
Updated | By Music Reporter
Kehlani, Shenseea, Anderson Paak and the Clark Sisters feature on Mariah Carey's sixteenth studio album.
Mariah Carey has announced the full tracklist for her new album, 'Here For It All'.
The album, which will be released on Friday, September 26, will feature 11 songs. Carey has already released two singles from the project.
'Type Dangerous' was released as the album's lead single in June. The singer co-wrote the track with several other songwriters.
The song was well received by her 'Lambs', as her fans are called, with some declaring, "It's about to be a Mariah Carey summer".
Many also praised her pen game, thanking her for adding new words to their vocabulary, such as "rigamarole".
"Hit the little girls' room to powder my nose/ Then came in three hatin' a** hoes/ They don't know the meaning of water nor soap/ I don't have time for the rigamarole," she sings.
Rigamarole, which is also spelled rigmarole, is simply "confused or meaningless talk". They don't call her the 'Songbird Supreme' for nothing.
'Type Dangerous' reached #1 on Billboard's US Adult R&B Songs chart.
"Mariah Carey is the blueprint, the talent, the looks, and how it's done! She is the true meaning of the term 'Icon'," a fan commented on the song's music video.
Carey's second single, 'Sugar Sweet,' was released in July. It featured guest artists Kehlani and Shenseea.
I’mma keep it/ Nice (nice), neat (neat), sugar (sugar), sweet (sweet)/ I hope that you don’t mind/ I’m gonna take my time," she sings.
Fans love the catchy tune, with many saying they have it on repeat.
"Seeing the lyrics makes me love this song even more. Mariah’s pen game is incomparable!" one YouTuber wrote.
A second commented, "I don’t think I’ll ever get tired of this song!"
Before Carey releases 'Here For It All', she will perform a medley of her greatest hits at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).
It will be the first time she has performed at the VMAs in 20 years. Carey will also receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.
Here's a look at the complete tracklist for her new album:
1. 'Mi'
2. 'Play This Song' (featuring Anderson .Paak)
3. 'Type Dangerous'
4. 'Sugar Sweet' (featuring Shenseea and Kehlani)
5. 'In Your Feelings'
6. 'Nothing Is Impossible'
7. 'Confetti and Champagne'
8. 'I Won't Allow It'
9. 'My Love'
10. 'Jesus I Do' (featuring The Clark Sisters)
11. 'Her For It All'
Main image: Instagram/@mariahcarey
