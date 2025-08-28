Mariah Carey releases 'Here for It All' album tracklist

Mariah Carey has announced the full tracklist for her new album, 'Here For It All'.

The album, which will be released on Friday, September 26, will feature 11 songs. Carey has already released two singles from the project.

'Type Dangerous' was released as the album's lead single in June. The singer co-wrote the track with several other songwriters.

The song was well received by her 'Lambs', as her fans are called, with some declaring, "It's about to be a Mariah Carey summer".

Many also praised her pen game, thanking her for adding new words to their vocabulary, such as "rigamarole".

"Hit the little girls' room to powder my nose/ Then came in three hatin' a** hoes/ They don't know the meaning of water nor soap/ I don't have time for the rigamarole," she sings.

Rigamarole, which is also spelled rigmarole, is simply "confused or meaningless talk". They don't call her the 'Songbird Supreme' for nothing.

'Type Dangerous' reached #1 on Billboard's US Adult R&B Songs chart.

"Mariah Carey is the blueprint, the talent, the looks, and how it's done! She is the true meaning of the term 'Icon'," a fan commented on the song's music video.