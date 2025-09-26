Mariah Carey debuts new album: 'I can't believe it's here'

Mariah Carey has released her first studio album in seven years, 'Here For It All'.

Her 16th studio album was released on Friday, September 26.

"I can't believe it's here!!! Feeling a little emotional but immensely proud to finally share this baby with you all," Carey said.

The 56-year-old described the album as a representation of the "many different sides" of her.

"I can't wait for you to hear and absorb it. Thank you to all the incredible artists and producers who collaborated with me on this, and thank you to my fans for being patient with me! I really hope you enjoy listening to it as much as I enjoyed making it."

'Here For It All' is an 11-track album with guest appearances from Kehlani, Shenseea and the Clark Sisters.

Speaking to 'CBS Mornings' co-host Gayle King before the album's release, Carey revealed what fans can expect.

"I would say it's new Mariah, but still sounds like Mariah, but there's a little twist to it that makes it a little bit different."

The 'Type Dangerous' singer worked on the album while coping with the loss of her mother, Patricia Carey, and sister, Alison. Patricia and Alison died in August 2024 on the same day.

"I don't know how I processed it. I just know that it was extremely difficult for me to navigate," she told King.