Mariah Carey debuts new album: 'I can't believe it's here'
Updated | By Music Reporter
Music's 'Songbird Supreme' has released her long-awaited album and a new song featuring Anderson .Paak.
Mariah Carey has released her first studio album in seven years, 'Here For It All'.
Her 16th studio album was released on Friday, September 26.
"I can't believe it's here!!! Feeling a little emotional but immensely proud to finally share this baby with you all," Carey said.
The 56-year-old described the album as a representation of the "many different sides" of her.
"I can't wait for you to hear and absorb it. Thank you to all the incredible artists and producers who collaborated with me on this, and thank you to my fans for being patient with me! I really hope you enjoy listening to it as much as I enjoyed making it."
'Here For It All' is an 11-track album with guest appearances from Kehlani, Shenseea and the Clark Sisters.
Speaking to 'CBS Mornings' co-host Gayle King before the album's release, Carey revealed what fans can expect.
"I would say it's new Mariah, but still sounds like Mariah, but there's a little twist to it that makes it a little bit different."
The 'Type Dangerous' singer worked on the album while coping with the loss of her mother, Patricia Carey, and sister, Alison. Patricia and Alison died in August 2024 on the same day.
"I don't know how I processed it. I just know that it was extremely difficult for me to navigate," she told King.
Carey also debuted a new single, 'Play This Song', featuring singer-songwriter Anderson .Paak.
The Silk Sonic star is listed as one of the album's producers. "I reached out to him. He's brilliant. He's really a great artist," she told King.
Carey shared a snippet of the song earlier this week, and fans are already calling it one of their favourites from the album.
"There's no doubt this is going to be one of my favourite albums, and one of my favourite songs too. I can't wait," one person said.
Another fan added, "I’m so ready to cry and celebrate! 16 albums and 35 years.... I’ve played this snippet about 10000 times already!"
Rumours have been swirling that Carey and Anderson .Paak are making sweet music in and outside of the studio. The 5x Grammy award winner played coy when King asked about the alleged romance.
"He just likes to hold my hand. He just grabs my hand. I don't know what he's doing," she teased.
"He's a Hand Holding Club," Carey said when pushed for more details. "That's what it is."
Listen to her new song with her hand-holding partner Anderson .Paak below.
Image credit: YouTube/ Mariah Carey
