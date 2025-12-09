Mariah Carey's iconic Christmas song returns to #1

Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' has reclaimed its rightful place as the top song on the music charts.

The Christmas song started gaining momentum after Halloween and has finally reached No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100's latest chart (December 13).

It has now spent a total of 19 weeks at the number one spot. 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' has hit #1 during the holiday season in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and now 2025.

Carey knocked Taylor Swift's 'The Fate Of Ophela' off #1. The song, which is the lead single on Swift's 'The Life Of A Showgirl' album, was number one for eight consecutive weeks.

But thanks to Carey and her 1994 classic, Swift's winning streak has come to an end - for now. 'The Fate of Ophelia' drops to six.

Holiday classics are taking over the charts this festive season.

'Last Christmas' by Wham! is #2 on the December 13 chart, followed by Brenda Lee's 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree'. Bobby Helms' 'Jingle Bells Rock' is at #4.

Ariana Grande's 'Santa Tell Me' has entered the top 10 for the first time this festive season.

Nat 'King' Cole's 'The Christmas Song' and Andy Williams' 'It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year' are #9 and #10, respectively.

'All I Want For Christmas' now ties Shaboozey's 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)' and Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' featuring Billy Ray Cyrus as the longest-leading Hot 100 number one.

In 2023, Carey opened up about the inspiration behind the song.

"I was working on it by myself ... on this little Casio keyboard and writing down words and thinking about, 'What do I think of at Christmas? What do I love? What do I want? What do I dream of?'And that's what started it," she told ABC News.

"My goal was to do something timeless, so it didn't feel like the '90s, which is when I wrote it."

Thirty-one years later, everyone would agree that she accomplished her mission.