Mariah Carey addresses Eminem beef rumours

Mariah Carey has shared some insight into her decades-long feud with Eminem.

In 2019, the 56-year-old dressed up as a rapper who looked suspiciously like Eminem in the music video for her song, 'Obsessed'.

The video shows the Eminem-lookalike following Carey around while another scene shows the man rapping in a bedroom covered with posters of the singer.

"Why you so obsessed with me? /Boy, I wanna know (know), lying that you're sexing me (sexing me)/ When everybody knows/ It's clear that you're upset with me/ Finally found a girl that you couldn't impress/ Last man on the earth, still couldn't get this," she sang.

Eminem had previously insinuated that he was involved in a romantic relationship with her, which she denied.

While Carey did not mention his name in the song, it was clear that it was about the 'Lose Yourself' rapper.

During an interview on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', she was questioned about their beef.

Cohen revealed that a music producer claimed that the fallout started when Eminem approached the 'Honey' singer to play his mother in the 2002 movie, '8 Mile'.

Carey is just four years older than him. "From what I heard, there is truth to that, but I don't think that he actually... well, who knows who approached who," she said.

Cohen asked if that's what ignited the feud.

"Uhm, no. I mean, maybe. It depends what he's thinking. I really don't care. Whatever he said then I'm that, fine. Not really, that's a rap lyric," she responded.

Her shady response references the lyrics to 'Eminem's 'The Way I Am' song.

"And I am whatever you say I am. If I wasn't, then why would I say I am? In the paper, the news, every day I am/ I don't know, that's just the way I am," he reps.