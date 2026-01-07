Makhadzi discharged from hospital: 'I am a soldier'

Singer-songwriter Makhadzi has been discharged from the hospital and will spend the next two months recovering at home.

She was involved in a car accident on December 31 while travelling from Limpopo to Johannesburg for a New Year's Eve gig.

To all my lovely khadzinators, my fans. Thank you for the love and support you have been showing me during this difficult time," she wrote on X.

Scores of fans, including many from all over Africa, sent the South African star well-wishes when news of the crash broke.

"I am now discharged from the hospital so that my family can take care of me until I get back to normal," Makhadzi wrote.

"From the treatment I have been receiving from my doctor, she advised that from all the injuries, I will have to remain at home care for 10 weeks without performing."

Makhadzi did not share any further details about her injuries. Fans were concerned about her condition after several pictures from the alleged accident scene were shared online.

However, many of them were old pictures from unrelated accidents. Makhadzi has assured her khadzinators that she is on the mend.

"I know myself, I am a soldier, and I believe God [is still] going to do a miracle. I am slowly recovering well, trusting the process."

Makhadzi plans to use the time off to work on new music. She has also promised her fans that she will be back soon.

"I thank God for protecting my voice... 10 weeks might look like I will be lonely, but I believe God is giving me time to write beautiful melodies of good music," she said.

"I won’t be performing, but I will be in studio doing what he saved me for... and also not forgetting to thank him for giving me a second chance to breathe. "