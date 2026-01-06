Fans wish Makhadzi a speedy recovery after car crash
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
Local artist Makhadzi is on the road to recovery after an accident.
Social media users are sending their support to South African musician Makhadzi after she was involved in a car accident.
The accident occurred when the ‘Mosadi Wago Nrata’ hitmaker was travelling from Limpopo to Johannesburg on December 31.
She reportedly was on her way to a New Year's Eve gig.
"She is currently receiving medical care and remains in hospital, where her condition is stable and under close observation by medical professionals,” her team said in a statement.
"The priority at this time is her recovery and well-being." Scores of people took to social media to wish the singer well.
"Wishing Makhadzi a speedy recovery. The stage needs her back because she owns it!" one fan wrote on X.
Another user said, "Praying for Makhadzi’s speedy recovery. We love you, Queen."
A third person added, "Sending plenty of love to Makhadzi."
On Thursday, Lucky Tshilimandila, spokesperson of Makhadzi Entertainment, shared a further update.
"On behalf of Makhadzi Entertainment, I can confirm that Makhadzi’s situation has improved," he said, per SABC News.
"She’s doing way much better compared to yesterday (Wednesday) and it’s a good sign to us. We’re thankful for all the messages that are coming through, wishing her a speedy recovery."
Show's Stories
