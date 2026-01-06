Fans wish Makhadzi a speedy recovery after car crash

Social media users are sending their support to South African musician Makhadzi after she was involved in a car accident.

The accident occurred when the ‘Mosadi Wago Nrata’ hitmaker was travelling from Limpopo to Johannesburg on December 31.

She reportedly was on her way to a New Year's Eve gig.

"She is currently receiving medical care and remains in hospital, where her condition is stable and under close observation by medical professionals,” her team said in a statement.

"The priority at this time is her recovery and well-being." Scores of people took to social media to wish the singer well.

"Wishing Makhadzi a speedy recovery. The stage needs her back because she owns it!" one fan wrote on X.

Another user said, "Praying for Makhadzi’s speedy recovery. We love you, Queen."

A third person added, "Sending plenty of love to Makhadzi."

On Thursday, Lucky Tshilimandila, spokesperson of Makhadzi Entertainment, shared a further update.

"On behalf of Makhadzi Entertainment, I can confirm that Makhadzi’s situation has improved," he said, per SABC News.

"She’s doing way much better compared to yesterday (Wednesday) and it’s a good sign to us. We’re thankful for all the messages that are coming through, wishing her a speedy recovery."