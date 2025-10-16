Louis Tomlinson releases official 'Lemonade' music video

Louis Tomlinson has debuted the music video for the first song from his upcoming album, 'How Did I Get Here?'.

'Lemonade' was released on September 30, and fans finally get to see the track's bright and vibrant music video.

He basks in the sun while leaning against a vintage Porsche Speedster during a photoshoot. He gets a little sweaty and needs to take a dip in a pool, but not before watching a hand puppet tease him with a glass of lemonade.

He also hangs out with a group of people dressed in yellow.

"She’s so bitter, she’s so sweet/ Lemonade, lemonade/ A little taste is all I need/Lemonade, lemonade," he sings.

YouTubers love the "weirdness" of the music video, praising its creative direction.

"It's such a level up from his usual aesthetics. Already in love with the colours of this era and 'How Did I Get Here' isn't even out yet. Super proud of you, Louis," one person commented.

Some also shared their opinions on the meaning behind the video's concept.

"He is enticed to drink lemonade, yellow people brought him to [a] puppet show to convince him he NEEDS 'lemonade' to survive, but he doesn't drink it," a YouTuber said.

"He is given [a] lemon but [it is] also taken away from him and he is chasing it in the labyrinth until he realises it's pointless and goes to look for OTHER WAYS to get what he wants (water)."

The YouTuber continued, "But there is no drinking water as well, which practically leaves him to perish until he sees pool water and after coming out of it, he seems happier. He got what he [wanted] without drinking lemonade."

The fan thinks the visuals have a deeper meaning.

"It kind of speaks about him being his own boss and doing things that feel right to him. Finding other ways to get what he wants and not traditional ones."