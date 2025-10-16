Louis Tomlinson releases official 'Lemonade' music video
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
The One Direction star's music video will make you want to grab a glass of lemonade and head to the pool.
The One Direction star's music video will make you want to grab a glass of lemonade and head to the pool.
Louis Tomlinson has debuted the music video for the first song from his upcoming album, 'How Did I Get Here?'.
'Lemonade' was released on September 30, and fans finally get to see the track's bright and vibrant music video.
He basks in the sun while leaning against a vintage Porsche Speedster during a photoshoot. He gets a little sweaty and needs to take a dip in a pool, but not before watching a hand puppet tease him with a glass of lemonade.
He also hangs out with a group of people dressed in yellow.
"She’s so bitter, she’s so sweet/ Lemonade, lemonade/ A little taste is all I need/Lemonade, lemonade," he sings.
YouTubers love the "weirdness" of the music video, praising its creative direction.
"It's such a level up from his usual aesthetics. Already in love with the colours of this era and 'How Did I Get Here' isn't even out yet. Super proud of you, Louis," one person commented.
Some also shared their opinions on the meaning behind the video's concept.
"He is enticed to drink lemonade, yellow people brought him to [a] puppet show to convince him he NEEDS 'lemonade' to survive, but he doesn't drink it," a YouTuber said.
"He is given [a] lemon but [it is] also taken away from him and he is chasing it in the labyrinth until he realises it's pointless and goes to look for OTHER WAYS to get what he wants (water)."
The YouTuber continued, "But there is no drinking water as well, which practically leaves him to perish until he sees pool water and after coming out of it, he seems happier. He got what he [wanted] without drinking lemonade."
The fan thinks the visuals have a deeper meaning.
"It kind of speaks about him being his own boss and doing things that feel right to him. Finding other ways to get what he wants and not traditional ones."
Louies might be on to something. When Tomlinson announced his new album last month, he said it feels like the record he has "always deserved to make".
“My bread and butter is my honesty. I genuinely wear my heart on my sleeve, and I hope it comes through in the music. I’m still learning and getting better as a singer and a songwriter. I find it impossible to be complacent; it’s not in my vocabulary. For the first time now, I’m allowing myself to be the artist I’d always hoped to be.”
'How Did I Get Here?' is his third studio album as a solo artist since One Direction's split in 2015. 'Lemonade' secured Tomlinson his first solo #1 song on the UK's Official Singles Sales chart.
He joined the boy band in 2010, which also included Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, and Niall Horan.
Tomlinson's album will be released in January 2026.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Show's Stories
-
PRESS PLAY: Relive your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 27 to 31 October
This week, we hung out with a legendary football coach, a new Dolphin sw...East Coast Breakfast 1 day, 4 hours ago
-
Microsoft Teams is about to snitch on you
Microsoft Teams is about to become the world’s nosiest coworkerEast Coast Breakfast 1 day, 4 hours ago