lordkez's 'Aweh' ft. Cassper Nyovest reaches big milestone
Updated | By Music Reporter
lordkez is overwhelmed by the love 'Aweh' has received.
lordkez is celebrating the success of her 'Aweh' remix featuring Cassper Nyovest.
The song's music video, which was released two weeks ago, has been well-received online. It has racked up an impressive one million views on YouTube.
The R&B singer shot the music video in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg.
"AWEH! Thank you so much for 1 million views. The love and support is so overwhelming and so appreciated! Yous are the best," Lordkez wrote on Instagram.
Nyovest gave her a shout-out in the comments section. "Congratulations on a classic tune!" he said.
'Aweh' is featured on her latest album, 'You, Me & The 90s'. The song's remix was released in late August and is already making waves on the local music scene.
"Probably the hardest song to come out of South Africa," a fan commented on one of lordkez's posts. The remix also got the approval of fellow musicians.
"Volume to the max. Love it, boo," Shekhinah said.
lordkez sang the song in its original version at Shekhinah's 2025 Rose Fest on Women's Day in August, giving the track an extra boost.
Speaking to Hype magazine, lordkez said she was excited to do a remix and take the song to another level.
"I have never done a remix before, so when the opportunity came up, I was excited to reimagine the song again with another perspective."
She also revealed that Noyovest reached out to her to do the remix.
"He heard the song and said he was keen to do the remix, naturally, I was excited about the idea and from that point onwards, it was very organic in the way the record came together," the singer said.
"He brought another perspective to the storyline of the song as well as a new approach to the music, which is great when looking at a song appealing to more people. I love the fact that Cassper approached the song with care and tact, he killed it."
lordkez, whose real name is Keziah Zoë Meyers, has already been tipped as South Africa's next big music superstar.
The South African Music Award winner told Hype that she would love for Tyla to hop onto another remix of the song.
"She would really get it and it would be great for South Africa to show the world once again, that we are the best."
Coincidentally, they both have a song called 'Water'.
Watch lordkez and Cassper Nyovest's 'Aweh' music video below.
Main image credit: YouTube/Lordkez
