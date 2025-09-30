lordkez's 'Aweh' ft. Cassper Nyovest reaches big milestone

lordkez is celebrating the success of her 'Aweh' remix featuring Cassper Nyovest.

The song's music video, which was released two weeks ago, has been well-received online. It has racked up an impressive one million views on YouTube.

The R&B singer shot the music video in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg.

"AWEH! Thank you so much for 1 million views. The love and support is so overwhelming and so appreciated! Yous are the best," Lordkez wrote on Instagram.

Nyovest gave her a shout-out in the comments section. "Congratulations on a classic tune!" he said.

'Aweh' is featured on her latest album, 'You, Me & The 90s'. The song's remix was released in late August and is already making waves on the local music scene.

"Probably the hardest song to come out of South Africa," a fan commented on one of lordkez's posts. The remix also got the approval of fellow musicians.

"Volume to the max. Love it, boo," Shekhinah said.

lordkez sang the song in its original version at Shekhinah's 2025 Rose Fest on Women's Day in August, giving the track an extra boost.

Speaking to Hype magazine, lordkez said she was excited to do a remix and take the song to another level.

"I have never done a remix before, so when the opportunity came up, I was excited to reimagine the song again with another perspective."