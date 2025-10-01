Lola Young cancels "everything" after collapsing onstage
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
The 'Messy' singer has decided to "go away for a while" after cancelling all of her upcoming shows.
Lola Young has shared a devastating update with her fans after collapsing at a gig in New York.
The 24-year-old singer has revealed she will take a break from performing until further notice.
"I’m going away for a while. It pains me to say I have to cancel everything for the foreseeable future," she said. The English singer apologised to her fans and thanked them for their support.
"I'm so sorry to let anyone down who bought a ticket to see me, it hurts me more than you know. I really hope you will give me a second chance once I've had time to work on myself and come back stronger."
Young made headlines this past weekend when she appeared to suffer a medical emergency onstage at the All Things Go festival.
Videos show her motioning to someone backstage for assistance before passing out onstage. One day before the incident, she pulled out of another performance allegedly due to a "sensitive" mental health matter.
She later explained that she had a "tricky" few days, adding that when life throws you lemons, "you just gotta f**king make lemonade".
In a separate Instagram post shared shortly after her collapse, Young announced that she would not attend her scheduled September 28 appearance at a Washington D.C. music festival and asked for understanding.
"I love this job and I never take my commitments and audience for granted so I’m sorry to those who will be disappointed by this...To all the people who love to be mean online, pls give me a day off."
Young did not share any further details about her situation, but has spoken openly in the past about her health struggles. She has ADHD and schizoaffective disorder.
The singer has also checked into rehab for a cocaine addiction.
"It’s been a struggle – I’ve definitely had to work on some internal healing while grappling with touring and stuff,” she told The Guardian in an interview.
"I’ve had to be away for a bit while battling with things. But it teaches you a lot, being addicted to substances. It makes you more empathetic about other people that have gone through that. It’s just a constant journey.”
Young's fans and several stars have urged her to focus on her well-being and not be bothered by people's opinions.
"Get better, sweetie pie. Take all the time u need!" 'Folded' singer Kehlani commented on her latest post.
Musician Chandler Leighton said, "You don’t owe anyone anything — but absolutely owe it to yourself to take care of you."
"Don't read the comments of people who have no idea what it’s like to do what you do. Sending you love."
Image credit: Lola Young/ YouTube
