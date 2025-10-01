Lola Young cancels "everything" after collapsing onstage

Lola Young has shared a devastating update with her fans after collapsing at a gig in New York.

The 24-year-old singer has revealed she will take a break from performing until further notice.

"I’m going away for a while. It pains me to say I have to cancel everything for the foreseeable future," she said. The English singer apologised to her fans and thanked them for their support.

"I'm so sorry to let anyone down who bought a ticket to see me, it hurts me more than you know. I really hope you will give me a second chance once I've had time to work on myself and come back stronger."

READ: LISTEN: Local comedian shines spotlight on mental health battles

Young made headlines this past weekend when she appeared to suffer a medical emergency onstage at the All Things Go festival.

Videos show her motioning to someone backstage for assistance before passing out onstage. One day before the incident, she pulled out of another performance allegedly due to a "sensitive" mental health matter.

She later explained that she had a "tricky" few days, adding that when life throws you lemons, "you just gotta f**king make lemonade".

In a separate Instagram post shared shortly after her collapse, Young announced that she would not attend her scheduled September 28 appearance at a Washington D.C. music festival and asked for understanding.

"I love this job and I never take my commitments and audience for granted so I’m sorry to those who will be disappointed by this...To all the people who love to be mean online, pls give me a day off."