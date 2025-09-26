'Scary': Lloyiso releases "vulnerable piece of art"
Updated | By Music Reporter
Lloyiso says his new song is about accepting that what you think of yourself is not always a true reflection of what’s inside.
Lloyiso says his new song is about accepting that what you think of yourself is not always a true reflection of what’s inside.
South African singer Lloyiso has blessed his fans with one of his most vulnerable songs. His new single, 'Scary,' is about letting go.
He debuted the track on Friday alongside its official music video.
"The journey of 'Scary' started on the 12 of April 2023 and it has been one of the most beautiful and painful parts of my growing life," he said.
Lloyiso revealed that he had to dig deep to write the song. "This work of art is about letting go, acknowledging and accepting that what you think of yourself is not always a true reflection of what’s inside."
The 'Seasons' singer co-wrote 'Scary' with Paul E. Phamous, Ethan Schneiderman and The Imports. South African singer Lloyiso has blessed his fans with one of his most vulnerable songs.
'Scary', which was released on Friday, is about letting go.
"The journey of 'Scary' started on the 12 of April 2023 and it has been one of the most beautiful and painful parts of my growing life," he said.
Lloyiso had to dig deep to write the song.
"This work of art is about letting go, acknowledging and accepting that what you think of yourself is not always a true reflection of what’s inside."
The 'Seasons' singer co-wrote 'Scary' with Paul E. Phamous, Ethan Schneiderman and The Imports.
"Let’s gooooooooo superstar! No greater talent on this planet! I’m so happy this record is gonna be out in the world!! This one," Phamous commented on one of Lloyiso's posts.
Lloyiso's music career has been soaring in 2025. He has collaborated with sought-after producers and songwriters locally and abroad.
In July, he was featured on Clean Bandit's 'Believe' single. The song was a major hit, and 'Scary' is sure to repeat its success.
"I’ve been waiting for the right time to put out this song," Lloyiso said.
"This time of my life is the best time for you guys to experience this vulnerable piece of art finally. This is healing."
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Image credit: Lloyiso/YouTube
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN: The week that was with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu s...Stacey & J Sbu 57 minutes ago
-
Dr Nonjabulo Ndaba makes history as UKZN’s youngest PhD graduate in Occupational Therapy
Dr Nonjabulo Ndaba has made history at UKZN as the youngest PhD graduate...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago