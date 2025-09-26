'Scary': Lloyiso releases "vulnerable piece of art"

South African singer Lloyiso has blessed his fans with one of his most vulnerable songs. His new single, 'Scary,' is about letting go.

He debuted the track on Friday alongside its official music video.

"The journey of 'Scary' started on the 12 of April 2023 and it has been one of the most beautiful and painful parts of my growing life," he said.

Lloyiso revealed that he had to dig deep to write the song. "This work of art is about letting go, acknowledging and accepting that what you think of yourself is not always a true reflection of what’s inside."

"Let’s gooooooooo superstar! No greater talent on this planet! I’m so happy this record is gonna be out in the world!! This one," Phamous commented on one of Lloyiso's posts.

Lloyiso's music career has been soaring in 2025. He has collaborated with sought-after producers and songwriters locally and abroad.

In July, he was featured on Clean Bandit's 'Believe' single. The song was a major hit, and 'Scary' is sure to repeat its success.

"I’ve been waiting for the right time to put out this song," Lloyiso said.

"This time of my life is the best time for you guys to experience this vulnerable piece of art finally. This is healing."