Lizzo reacts after dancers drop fat-shaming claims

"In professional dance, a dancer’s weight gain is often seen as that dancer getting lazy or worse off as a performer. Lizzo’s and [choreographer Tanisha] Scott’s questions about Ms. Davis’s commitment to the tour were thinly veiled concerns about Ms. Davis’s weight gain, which Lizzo had previously called attention to after noticing it at the South by Southwest music festival," the lawsuit read, per Variety .

Dancers Noelle Rodriguez, Arianna Davis, and Crystal Williams made several claims against the 'About Damn Time' hitmaker and production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. (BGBT).

"The fat-shaming claims against me have been officially dropped by my accusers. They conceded it had no merit in court," the American singer said on Instagram.

Lizzo is breathing a sigh of relief after scoring a major victory in court. She was accused of fat-shaming her dancers in a shocking lawsuit filed in 2023.

Lizzo vehemently denied the accusations. Two of the dancers in the lawsuit were fired, while a third reportedly resigned.

"There was no evidence that I fired them because they gained weight," Lizzo said after the latest developments. "Because it never happened. Now the truth is finally out."

The 37-year-old says the reason they were fired had nothing to do with their weight.

"They were fired for taking a private recording of me without my consent and sending it off to ex-employees."

Lizzo, who has had her own weight loss struggles and experienced fat-shaming online, says she would never....

"I have only encouraged and supported people with bigger bodies and shared my platform with them," she wrote. "This claim has haunted me since the day it came out."

However, the lawsuit is far from over. A judge previously tossed out several other claims in the lawsuit, but the sexual harassment and toxic workplace claims remain.

"It has been devastating to suffer through this in silence but I let my lawyers lead and I’m so grateful for this victory. I am still in a legal battle. I am not settling. I will be fighting every single claim until the truth is out," Lizzo said.