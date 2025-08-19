Little Mix star JADE gears up for solo album debut
Jade Thirlwall is ready to make her solo album debut.
The Little Mix singer, who now goes by JADE, will release her new music project, 'That’s Showbiz Baby!', next month.
Speaking to Billboard magazine, the 32-year-old says she took a break after years of being a popular girl group to figure out her sound.
"Part of me was conditioned to be on this hamster wheel with the group. It was essential that I took a good two, three years to figure out who I am.”
Little Mix features members Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards. Jesy Nelson left the group in 2020. The group was formed on Britain's 'The X Factor'.
Edwards released her debut solo single, 'Forget About Us, in 2024 and plans to release an album soon. Pinnock's solo track, 'Don't Say Love', dropped in 2023.
JADE says she was inspired to write her debut album by the music she grew up listening to, such as Motown, Clubland, and musical theatre.
Janet Jackson, Gwen Stefani and Madonna were some of her other influences.
She tells Billboard that she is already thinking about music for her second album. “I live and breathe pop music. I can’t imagine doing anything else,” she told the publication.
JADE's debut album will drop on Friday, September 12. She has already revealed the full tracklist.
It includes her hit song, 'Angel of My Dreams,' a love-hate letter to the music industry.
She has released four singles from the album, which received mostly positive reviews from fans and music critics.
1. Angel Of My Dreams
2. IT girl
3. FUFN (F**k You For Now)
4. Plastic Box
5. Midnight Cowboy
6. Fantasy
7. Unconditional
8. Self Saboteur
9. Lip Service
10. Headache
11. Natural At Disaster
12. Glitch
13. Before You Break My Heart
14. Silent Disco
Before 'That’s Showbiz Baby!' debuts, JADE will support another pop star.
She is set to perform as a special guest at Chappell Roan's two sold-out shows in Edinburgh, Scotland, later this month.
JADE will embark on her first-ever solo headline tour in October.
Main image credit: Instagram/@jadethirlwall
