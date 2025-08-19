Little Mix star JADE gears up for solo album debut

Jade Thirlwall is ready to make her solo album debut.

The Little Mix singer, who now goes by JADE, will release her new music project, 'That’s Showbiz Baby!', next month.

Speaking to Billboard magazine, the 32-year-old says she took a break after years of being a popular girl group to figure out her sound.

"Part of me was conditioned to be on this hamster wheel with the group. It was essential that I took a good two, three years to figure out who I am.”

Little Mix features members Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards. Jesy Nelson left the group in 2020. The group was formed on Britain's 'The X Factor'.

Edwards released her debut solo single, 'Forget About Us, in 2024 and plans to release an album soon. Pinnock's solo track, 'Don't Say Love', dropped in 2023.

JADE says she was inspired to write her debut album by the music she grew up listening to, such as Motown, Clubland, and musical theatre.

Janet Jackson, Gwen Stefani and Madonna were some of her other influences.

She tells Billboard that she is already thinking about music for her second album. “I live and breathe pop music. I can’t imagine doing anything else,” she told the publication.