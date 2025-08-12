'The Life of a Showgirl' - Taylor Swift announces 12th album

Taylor Swift is in her showgirl era. The singer has announced that her 12th studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl', is on the way.

She revealed the title of her album in a preview clip for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his brother Jason's podcast, 'New Heights'.

The clip shows Swift sitting next to Travis and holding a mint-green briefcase with the initials 'TS' in orange.

The '...Ready for It?' singer then opens the briefcase to reveal what appears to be her album cover. It's blurred out.

"So I wanted to show you something," she tells Jason. "This is my brand new album. The Life of a Showgirl."

Jason can barely contain his excitement, while Travis screams, "TS 12."

Before the teaser clip was shared on social media, her official website displayed a countdown to 12:12 on August 12.

It has now been updated to show icons for the album's vinyl, cassette, and CD options. The cover has not been revealed on the website as well.

Swift is expected to unveil it on the next episode of 'New Heights', which will air on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Her fans are already freaking out!

"All the Swifties just screamed all at once around the world! The Life of a Showgirl!" one wrote on X.

Another Swiftie loved that she shared the news on the Kelce brothers' podcast.

"Something about the way she’s showing this to her (probable) future brother-in-law while seated next to Travis and the Eras Tour and this podcast being what brought them all together, I’m so EMOTIONAL."

The couple started dating shortly after Travis revealed on their podcast that he tried to get Swift's number at a Kansas City Eras Tour concert.

"I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," he said in an episode that aired in July 2023.

Swift was spotted at some of his Kansas City Chiefs' games not long after that.

Preorders for her new album ship around October 13, but there's still no word on the official release date.