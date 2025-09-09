Lady Gaga shares sweet message to fiancé Michael Polansky
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
'You are my artist of the year.' Lady Gaga has described businessman Michael Polansky as the love of her life.
'You are my artist of the year.' Lady Gaga has described businessman Michael Polansky as the love of her life.
Lady Gaga has made a public declaration of love in honour of her fiancé, Michael Polansky.
Polansky rarely features in posts on 'The Dead Dance' singer's Instagram page, but she made an exception after winning four trophies at the 2025 MTV VMAs.
Polansky, who is a Harvard graduate, is listed as an executive producer on her latest album 'Mayhem'.
One of the album's songs, 'Die With A Smile' featuring Bruno Mars, won 'Best Collaboration' at the VMAs.
Lady Gaga was also named 'Artist of the Year'. She joins Taylor Swift as the only two artists to win the category multiple times.
"Dreaming up this album, making the plan, building every vision with you--talking endlessly about what we would create and do for monsters has been an experience I could not have ever imagined," the 'Abracadabra' singer wrote on Instagram.
"I love how much you love my fans and want them to be happy."
The 39-year-old added that she is grateful for how her businessman fiancé fights for her.
"You work so so hard with me from dawn till dusk every day living the music, performances, and plans with your blood sweat and tears-- to see it through every step of the way this year I am the luckiest girl alive."
Gaga and Polansky made their relationship Instagram official in 2020 - just a few months after they were spotted together.
Lady Gaga confirmed their engagement in July 2024.
"Gaga and Michael are the happiest they've ever been. Michael has always known Gaga was the one. They had an engagement party at her home in Malibu with their loved ones and everyone is thrilled for them," a source told Entertainment Tonight.
"They are already thinking about wedding plans and talking about possibly having a destination wedding in Europe. They'd love to get married sooner (rather) than later and both want to start a family."
In her post on Monday, the singer told Polansky that she loves him endlessly.
"Having your creative partnership in our art, business and in love--is a love I've never known. I know you to be a man of many talents, a true renaissance man, your mind and kind heart are what make you shine.
"I have seen there's nothing you can't do. You are MY artist of the year. And the love of my life. Thank you for making all our MAYHEM dreams come true. I love you."
The lovebirds are yet to walk down the aisle. In March, Gaga told E! News that she is "desperately trying to keep that so private".
“But I would say I can promise that it will be the best day of my life.”
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Image credit: Instagram/@ladygaga
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN: How email tone shapes communication in the workplace
Do you ever feel emotional after receiving an email but the professional...Stacey & J Sbu 15 minutes ago
-
Did you know McDonald’s has different menu options in various countries?
Photojournalist Gary He released the McAtlas, which shows how McDonald’s...Stacey & J Sbu 5 hours ago