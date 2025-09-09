Lady Gaga shares sweet message to fiancé Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga has made a public declaration of love in honour of her fiancé, Michael Polansky.

Polansky rarely features in posts on 'The Dead Dance' singer's Instagram page, but she made an exception after winning four trophies at the 2025 MTV VMAs.

Polansky, who is a Harvard graduate, is listed as an executive producer on her latest album 'Mayhem'.

One of the album's songs, 'Die With A Smile' featuring Bruno Mars, won 'Best Collaboration' at the VMAs.

Lady Gaga was also named 'Artist of the Year'. She joins Taylor Swift as the only two artists to win the category multiple times.

"Dreaming up this album, making the plan, building every vision with you--talking endlessly about what we would create and do for monsters has been an experience I could not have ever imagined," the 'Abracadabra' singer wrote on Instagram.

"I love how much you love my fans and want them to be happy."

The 39-year-old added that she is grateful for how her businessman fiancé fights for her.

"You work so so hard with me from dawn till dusk every day living the music, performances, and plans with your blood sweat and tears-- to see it through every step of the way this year I am the luckiest girl alive."

Gaga and Polansky made their relationship Instagram official in 2020 - just a few months after they were spotted together.