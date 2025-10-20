Kyle Deutsch's new song is calling to be on your playlist

South African singer Kyle Deutsch has released a new single, 'Calling', and it is a major contender for song of the summer.

The 'Back to the Beach' hitmaker co-wrote the nostalgic song with Garth Strydom. It includes a guitar solo by shredder Willem Stander.

"Deutsch, as he does best, evokes strong feelings of nostalgia, and a longing for a time gone by. Taking you to a new, but familiar place, infusing modernised retro sonics, with his signature style," a statement read.

The MTV Music Africa Award winner says he wanted to create a song that would "grab listeners from the very first melody".

He has promised fans that 'Calling' is the start of exciting things to come.

"For me 'Calling' is a reflection of the energy and vibrancy of a memorable moment, and I'm excited for the world to experience it. This, and my future releases, are shaping up to be something truly special, and I can't wait to share more with you all."

Listen to 'Calling' on all major streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music.