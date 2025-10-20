Kyle Deutsch's new song is calling to be on your playlist
Updated | By Music Reporter
Bring on Dezemba party season, because this just might be one of our new favourite summer jams.
South African singer Kyle Deutsch has released a new single, 'Calling', and it is a major contender for song of the summer.
The 'Back to the Beach' hitmaker co-wrote the nostalgic song with Garth Strydom. It includes a guitar solo by shredder Willem Stander.
"Deutsch, as he does best, evokes strong feelings of nostalgia, and a longing for a time gone by. Taking you to a new, but familiar place, infusing modernised retro sonics, with his signature style," a statement read.
The MTV Music Africa Award winner says he wanted to create a song that would "grab listeners from the very first melody".
He has promised fans that 'Calling' is the start of exciting things to come.
"For me 'Calling' is a reflection of the energy and vibrancy of a memorable moment, and I'm excited for the world to experience it. This, and my future releases, are shaping up to be something truly special, and I can't wait to share more with you all."
Listen to 'Calling' on all major streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music.
Kyle Deutsch 'Calling' lyrics
Deutsch shared an acoustic version of the song on Instagram, which received rave reviews from his followers.
"Love love love!! Sooo beautiful," one follower wrote. Another person added: "Immaculate Vibes boss."
Some of Deutsch's fans are begging the singer to drop more: "An acoustic album is overdue."
Deutsch replied: "The real album is overdue." Does this mean the Durban-born singer has plans for a new album? Watch this space.
In the meantime, 'Calling'is likely to be a favourite this summer, which means you need to learn the song's lyrics ASAP.
Listen to the ECR Top 40 with Styles (brought to you by CTM) every Saturday from 10am to 2pm, to see if 'Calling' reaches the top spot.
Waiting for your call
Keep checking the phone
Got to get you on the line
Saturday night got nowhere to go
Got to get it right this time
When you calling
I'll be ready to leave
When you're calling
I got to know where we going
I'll be ready to leave when you're calling
Think I'm in love
Finally know what it feels like
Baby are you down for the ride
Got to get out I'm done falling to pieces
Got to get it right this time
When you calling
I'll be ready to leave
When you're calling
I got to know where we going
I'll be ready to leave when you're calling
When you calling
I'll be ready to leave
When you're calling
I got to know where we going
I'll be ready to leave when you're calling
[Guitar Solo]
When you calling
I'll be ready to leave
When you're calling
I got to know where we going
I'll be ready to leave when you're calling
When you calling
I'll be ready to leave
When you're calling
I got to know where we going
I'll be ready to leave when you're calling
