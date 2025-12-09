'Kpop Demon Hunters' bags 3 Golden Globes nominations

The nominations for the 2026 Golden Globes are out, and Netflix's popular animated film, 'Kpop Demon Hunters', has been recognised in three categories.

It is nominated for 'Best Animated Feature Film' and 'Cinematic and Box Office Achievement'. The film's popular single, 'Golden', is also up for 'Best Original Song'.

'Golden', which reached the top 10 on several charts in America, is considered a frontrunner.

It is up against Miley Cyrus' single, 'Dream As One', which was recorded for the 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' soundtrack. Cyrus is one of the track's co-writers.

'I Lied to You' from the 'Sinners' movie and 'Train Dreams' from the film of the same name are also nominated.

Two songs from 'Wicked: For Good', 'No Place Like Home' and 'The Girl in the Bubble', also feature.

'Best Original Song' is awarded to songwriters and not the performers.