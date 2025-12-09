'Kpop Demon Hunters' bags 3 Golden Globes nominations
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
Is everything going to be golden for Netflix's 'Kpop Demon Hunters' at next year's Golden Globes?
The nominations for the 2026 Golden Globes are out, and Netflix's popular animated film, 'Kpop Demon Hunters', has been recognised in three categories.
It is nominated for 'Best Animated Feature Film' and 'Cinematic and Box Office Achievement'. The film's popular single, 'Golden', is also up for 'Best Original Song'.
'Golden', which reached the top 10 on several charts in America, is considered a frontrunner.
It is up against Miley Cyrus' single, 'Dream As One', which was recorded for the 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' soundtrack. Cyrus is one of the track's co-writers.
'I Lied to You' from the 'Sinners' movie and 'Train Dreams' from the film of the same name are also nominated.
Two songs from 'Wicked: For Good', 'No Place Like Home' and 'The Girl in the Bubble', also feature.
'Best Original Song' is awarded to songwriters and not the performers.
Director Paul Thomas Anderson's black comedy, 'One Battle After Another', bagged the most nominations with nine in total.
Leonardo DiCaprio received a nod in the 'Best Male Actor in a Film – Musical or Comedy' category.
Chase Infiniti is nominated in the 'Best Actress' category, while Teyana Taylor and Sean Penn were recognised for their supporting roles.
"Thank you to the Golden Globes @goldenglobes for this honor that has left us all speechlessssssss. God’s timing… whew, it hits different. This morning’s call felt like divine confirmation that every step, every lesson, every battle had purpose," Taylor wrote on Instagram.
Anderson is vying for 'Best Director' and 'Best Screenplay'.
Ryan Coogler’s horror-thriller, 'Sinners', earned seven nominations, including best director, best screenplay, best actor for Michael B. Jordan.
Here's a look at the other nominees:
Best Motion Picture (Drama)
Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another
Best Motion Picture (Animated)
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie
Zootopia 2
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)
Jessie Buckley - 'Hamnet'
Jennifer Lawrence - 'Die My Love'
Renate Reinsve - 'Sentimental Value'
Julia Roberts - 'After the Hunt'
Tessa Thompson - 'Hedda'
Eva Victor - 'Sorry, Baby'
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)
Joel Edgerton - 'Train Dreams'
Oscar Isaac - 'Frankenstein'
Dwayne Johnson - 'The Smashing Machine'
Michael B Jordan - 'Sinners'
Wagner Moura - 'The Secret Agent'
Jeremy Allen White - 'Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere'
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)
Timothée Chalamet - 'Marty Supreme'
George Clooney - 'Jay Kelly'
Leonardo DiCaprio - 'One Battle After Another'
Ethan Hawke - 'Blue Moon'
Lee Byung-hun - 'No Other Choice'
Jesse Plemons - 'Bugonia'
Check out the complete list on the Golden Globes website. The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, 11 January 2026.
