Kim Kardashian's new show 'All's Fair' labelled "worse ever"

Despite the A-list cast, viewers were more focused on their stylish designer outfits. "Fashion is the best part of the show. Most fashionable show on television," an X user remarked.

"Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game—they change it," a synopsis reads.

The series follows a team of female divorce attorneys who start their own practice in Los Angeles. Kardashian plays Allura Grant, one of the firm's founders.

The Hulu show, which is the brainchild of producer and director Ryan Murphy, stars several high-profile actors, including Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, Naomi Watts and Teyana Taylor .

It seems the fabulous fashion is the only thing viewers agree on.

Early reviews of the show were not favourable, with 'All's Fair' scoring a shocking 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The figure has since improved, but it is still alarmingly bad.

Those who hate the show have slammed the scriptwriting and Kardashian's "bad acting". Some have even called it the worst TV drama ever.

"All’s Fair makes every single Tyler Perry project look like Shakespeare," one critic wrote.

Another critic zeroed in on Kardashian's "complete lack of emotion".

"The cliché-y storylines and over-the-top wardrobes make this show look and feel like a long Kim Kardashian photoshoot—ridiculous and self-indulgent. Kardashian's acting is non-existent, oscillating between awkward line delivery and complete lack of emotion. The rest of the cast looks good on paper, but struggles through exaggerated dialogues and corny one-liners."

Critics hate it, but with a popcornmeter rating of 66%, viewers seem to be enjoying the first three episodes.

"It’s glamorous and campy. If that’s not your vibe then don’t watch. The costumes, plot, and characters are horribly over the top but in the best way."

Social media users also came to the show and the cast's defence.

"Critics hate to see a strong female cast going after men. This show has hilarious lines, great acting and the best wardrobe. The drama and the comedy complement each other so well. The soundtrack is top tier and I WANT MORE!" an X user said.

Another user added, "All's fair is NOT that bad, it’s chic and camp like clearly it’s not here for awards. It’s just a silly girl's drama that is over the top and doesn’t take itself super seriously…it’s a mess for the gworls and the gays truly."