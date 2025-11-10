Kim Kardashian shares update on bar exam results

Months after taking California's bar exam, Kim Kardashian has finally received her results.

She failed the rigorous exam, which is said to be one of the hardest in America, but she isn't giving up.

Kardashian graduated from law school earlier this year, after completing California's four-year Law Office Study Program. She finished the programme in six years.

Despite the achievement, 'The Kardashians' reality star needs to pass the bar exam to practice law in the state.

"Well... I'm not a lawyer yet. I just play a very well-dresed one on TV," she wrote on Instagram, referencing her new legal show, 'All's Fair'.

"Six years into this law journey, and I'm still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up - just more studying and even more determination," the 45-year-old added.

Kardashian took the bar exam in July, and the results were released on November 7. She did not attend a traditional law school and instead opted for an apprenticeship with a law firm.

According to The State Bar of California: "The average first-time pass rate among graduates of ABA-approved schools over the past decade was 72 percent, compared with pass rates of 31 and 24 percent for graduates of the CALS and unaccredited schools, respectively."

The SKIMS founder has made it clear that she will retake the bar exam. The exams are held twice a year in February and July.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported and encouraged me along the way so far," Karadshian said.

"Falling short isn't failure - it's fuel. I was so close to passing the exam, and that only motivates me even more. Let's go!"

Shortly before the results were released, Kardashian admitted to using ChatGPT to help her study for past law exams.

"When I need to know the answer to a question, I'll take a picture, and snap it and put it in there. It has made me fail tests all the time, and then I'll get mad and I'll yell at it," she while taking Vanity Fair's Lie Detector Test.

She failed California's 'baby bar exam, which law students take after completing their first year, three times before passing in 2021.

Kardashian is not a quitter, and we do not doubt that she will pass the bar exam even if she has to take it three more times.