Kim Kardashian shares rare glimpse of Rob Kardashian on Instagram
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Rob Kardashian is looking better than ever! The reality star made a rare appearance on Instagram after spending months offline to work on himself.
Rob Kardashian is looking better than ever! The reality star made a rare appearance on Instagram after spending months offline to work on himself.
The Kardashians are a family that loves the limelight, but one family member who shied away from the spotlight in recent years is making a comeback.
Robert Kardashian took a break from social media a few years ago to work on himself and focus on his weight loss. The last time the 34-year-old posted a picture of himself on his Instagram page was August 2020.
Kim took to the picture-sharing app this week to share a new picture of the Arthur George founder. He was snapped during a recent dinner date with his sisters.
Rob, who was seated next to Khloe Kardashian, was beaming in the image. "Dinner with my fave couples," Kim captioned her post. "Wow Rob looks sexy AF," one Instagram user wrote.
Another user commented: "Rob looks great! Love to see it!"
ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian reveals why she's "a failure"
MORE ON East Coast Radio:
Kim's big sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and her partner, Travis Barker, also attended the dinner date.
Khloe revealed in a June episode of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' that Rob was finally allowing himself to be more open after being used by some of his ex-girlfriends.
“My brother is such a lover and has the most incredible heart and personality. And I think he’s just getting stronger, and I think you have to get heartbroken and learn from your mistakes. I think he’s just stronger and feeling better to be around and be more vulnerable or exposed," she told Andy Cohen during the reunion episode.
She added that Rob has been feeling much better these days.
"I know Rob is feeling really good about himself and he’s working really hard on himself." Rob gave viewers a glimpse of his weight in rare cameos during the final season.
Kris Jenner's favourite son (and also her only son) weighed 135kg at his heaviest. "I wasn't happy in my own skin. I missed out on so many things," he told People magazine in a 2016 interview.
ALSO READ: Emily Ratajkowski reveals Robin Thicke groped her breasts
Main image credit: Instagram/@kimkardashian
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast an hour ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago