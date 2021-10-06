Kim Kardashian shares rare glimpse of Rob Kardashian on Instagram

The Kardashians are a family that loves the limelight, but one family member who shied away from the spotlight in recent years is making a comeback.

Robert Kardashian took a break from social media a few years ago to work on himself and focus on his weight loss. The last time the 34-year-old posted a picture of himself on his Instagram page was August 2020.

Kim took to the picture-sharing app this week to share a new picture of the Arthur George founder. He was snapped during a recent dinner date with his sisters.

Rob, who was seated next to Khloe Kardashian, was beaming in the image. "Dinner with my fave couples," Kim captioned her post. "Wow Rob looks sexy AF," one Instagram user wrote.

Another user commented: "Rob looks great! Love to see it!"

