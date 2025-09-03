Kim Kardashian shares controversial parenting advice

The mom of four doesn't think children should get homework and she has a good reason why.

Kim Kardashian has sparked a debate with her latest parenting advice. The 'All's Fair' star recently appeared on one of Kai Cenat's livestreams and decided to share some words of wisdom with the popular internet personality and his friends. "I don't believe in homework. Seriously. I'm going to tell you why. Kids are in school for eight hours a day," she said. "When they come home, like, they need to also then do sports, have a life, spend time with their family. I think that homework should be left for in school. That's enough." Kardashian has four children, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West.

Social media users had a lot to say about Kardashian's remarks. Many people agreed with the SKIMS founder, saying she makes a valid point. "I get her point. I think an hour or two max of homework a day to reinforce is fine, but Kim is right about kids needing time for extracurriculars and their personal lives," an X user said. A second person wrote, "Kids should experience life outside of classrooms." However, some were less than impressed with 'The Kardashian' star's comments. "This is why most 4th graders can’t read at their grade level." A fourth person added, "Homework was created for common knowledge to stick with you even when not at school. Don't only use your brain in school."

Kardashian's son Saint was featured. He helped his mom throw a prank on Cenat, which involved them literally throwing a table at the Twitch star. The 44-year-old is clearly a cool mom. Despite pulling out all the stops to create the best experiences for her children, Kardashian has recently come under fire for how she is raising her daughter, North. The 12-year-old joined her mother on a recent trip to Italy. Her choice of outfits grabbed headlines, with one allegedly showing too much cleavage for a preteen. North has an edgy style and is often seen rocking different hair colours. Another picture allegedly showed the tween with a "dangerous" dermal finger piercing. "I didn't think children under 16 were allowed to get piercings even with parent permission, or is that just an Australian thing?" one critic said. "Bad parenting. Period," another social media user added. According to Healthline, dermal piercings come with several high-risk complications, including infection, tissue damage, hypergranulation and scarring. "If the anchor isn’t inserted deep enough, it may become dislodged within the dermis and move to another area of skin." One of Kardashian's critics tagged her in their comment. "Parents should prioritise safety and health over trends, especially for young kids. @KimKardashian."

