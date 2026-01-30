Kim Kardashian reveals Wesley Snipes saved her life

Kim Kardashian is giving 'Blade' star Wesley Snipes a surprising shout-out.

The 45-year-old says she had a random encounter with the actor as a teenager that led her to give up the club life for good.

She recalls the 'iconic story' on part two of her interview on Khloé Kardashian's 'Khloé in Wonderland' podcast.

"Wesley Snipes saved my life, and he doesn't know this story. He had no clue who I was. I was a teenager. We didn't have a show. Nobody knew who we were."

The SKIMS founder tells her younger sister that, when she was 17, she went to New York with some of her childhood friends and ended up at a popular club

They then decided to take the party to a friend's house. They didn't have cell phones back then, so Kim's friend, Sarah Howard, wrote her father's address on her hand in case they couldn't find each other when it was time to go home.

Howard also gave her $20 for a cab, which 'The Kardashians' star put in her bra strap because she didn't have a purse. Kim made it to the house party but couldn't find her friends when it was time to leave.

"At the end of the night, it's like 5 am, we're at this house party - no one to be found, cannot find anyone... I realise my $20 is gone [and] all I have is this address."

“I’m walking out, and I don’t know if Wesley Snipes lived in the building or what, but he was there. We were passing each other, and I was like, ‘Hi, sir. I’m so sorry…do you think you can give me a ride home?’”