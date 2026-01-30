Kim Kardashian reveals Wesley Snipes saved her life
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Long before she became a famous reality star, actor Wesley Snipes gave a teenage Kim Kardashian advice that changed her life forever.
Kim Kardashian is giving 'Blade' star Wesley Snipes a surprising shout-out.
The 45-year-old says she had a random encounter with the actor as a teenager that led her to give up the club life for good.
She recalls the 'iconic story' on part two of her interview on Khloé Kardashian's 'Khloé in Wonderland' podcast.
"Wesley Snipes saved my life, and he doesn't know this story. He had no clue who I was. I was a teenager. We didn't have a show. Nobody knew who we were."
The SKIMS founder tells her younger sister that, when she was 17, she went to New York with some of her childhood friends and ended up at a popular club
They then decided to take the party to a friend's house. They didn't have cell phones back then, so Kim's friend, Sarah Howard, wrote her father's address on her hand in case they couldn't find each other when it was time to go home.
Howard also gave her $20 for a cab, which 'The Kardashians' star put in her bra strap because she didn't have a purse. Kim made it to the house party but couldn't find her friends when it was time to leave.
"At the end of the night, it's like 5 am, we're at this house party - no one to be found, cannot find anyone... I realise my $20 is gone [and] all I have is this address."
“I’m walking out, and I don’t know if Wesley Snipes lived in the building or what, but he was there. We were passing each other, and I was like, ‘Hi, sir. I’m so sorry…do you think you can give me a ride home?’”
Snipes agreed, but said he needed to stop for breakfast first. "I was probably terrified, but he wasn't giving off any creepy vibes. He wasn't giving off anything. I ran into him and asked him for a ride."
Kim says they were eating eggs and pancakes at breakfast when the actor started "schooling" her, as if he were her father.
"I don’t know how old you are, but you’re too young to be out this late. You’re too young to be at parties," Snipes told her.
"You shouldn’t be out at the clubs. I’m going to take you home, and I never want to see you out at these things until you’re old enough.”
Kim says their paths did not cross again, but she is glad he gave her a wake-up call.
"He saved my life. She schooled the s*** out of me... Shout out to Wesley Snipes. I hope this message gets to you that you are a lifesaver!"
Watch the full interview below.
Image credit: Instagram/@kimkardashian
