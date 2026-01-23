Kim Kardashian praises 'super talented' Taylor Swift after beef

Reality star Kim Kardashian has admitted that some of Taylor Swift's music is on her playlist.

While the music superstar's songs are on just about everyone's playlist, she has a controversial history with 'The Kardashians' star and her ex-husband, Kanye 'Ye' West.

During a recent episode of the 'Khloe in Wonderland' podcast, Kim's younger sister, Khloé Kardashian, asked if people would be surprised that she listens to 'The Fate of Ophelia' singer.

"I have some of her older songs in my playlist. I've always thought she's like a super talented great artist," the SKIMS founder replied. Kim also reveals that she loves country music.

Kim and Swift's relationship turned sour in 2016 when the latter slammed Ye for the controversial lyrics in his 'Famous' song.

"I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that b**** famous," he raps.

Swift said she never approved the explicit lyrics, but Kim shared a video on social media allegedly showing her giving the song the green light during a phone call with Ye.

Some of the songs on her 2017 'Reputation' album were reportedly inspired by the feud.

Just when we thought the drama had died down, Swift included a song on her 2024 album, 'The Tortured Poets Department', which allegedly was inspired by Kim.

Fans noticed that the capital letters in 'thanK you aIMee' spelled Kim. The alleged diss song resulted in Kim losing 500, 000 followers.

