Kim Kardashian praises 'super talented' Taylor Swift after beef
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Despite their very public feud ten years ago, Kim Kardashian still enjoys listening to Taylor Swift's music.
Reality star Kim Kardashian has admitted that some of Taylor Swift's music is on her playlist.
While the music superstar's songs are on just about everyone's playlist, she has a controversial history with 'The Kardashians' star and her ex-husband, Kanye 'Ye' West.
During a recent episode of the 'Khloe in Wonderland' podcast, Kim's younger sister, Khloé Kardashian, asked if people would be surprised that she listens to 'The Fate of Ophelia' singer.
"I have some of her older songs in my playlist. I've always thought she's like a super talented great artist," the SKIMS founder replied. Kim also reveals that she loves country music.
Kim and Swift's relationship turned sour in 2016 when the latter slammed Ye for the controversial lyrics in his 'Famous' song.
"I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that b**** famous," he raps.
Swift said she never approved the explicit lyrics, but Kim shared a video on social media allegedly showing her giving the song the green light during a phone call with Ye.
Some of the songs on her 2017 'Reputation' album were reportedly inspired by the feud.
Just when we thought the drama had died down, Swift included a song on her 2024 album, 'The Tortured Poets Department', which allegedly was inspired by Kim.
Fans noticed that the capital letters in 'thanK you aIMee' spelled Kim. The alleged diss song resulted in Kim losing 500, 000 followers.
Taylor Swift’s new digital version of ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ has retitled track ‘thank You aimEe’ to spell out ‘YE.’— Pop Base (@PopBase) August 15, 2024
The original version ‘thanK you aIMee’ spelled out ‘KIM.’ pic.twitter.com/PxUCQkxcxt
Her relationship with Swift might be on more neutral terms these days, but her relationship with Ye has had its ups and downs following their split.
The former couple, who have four children together, filed for divorce in February 2021. In October 2025, Kim claimed that the rapper never calls to see them.
"There will be all this talk on the internet about how I'm keeping the kids [from him]. He's never once called and asked [to see them], but then I'll wake up and it's on Twitter that I'm keeping the kids. So when it's not true and not rational, I can't engage all the time," she said on 'The Kardashians', per Us Weekly.
She continued, "It’s a divorce, not a kidnapping. We haven’t left. We’re in the same spot and we have the same address, so he knows where his kids are at. What happened to the house that you bought next door and we were going to coparent and do a back and forth where you take them to school every day?”
Speaking Khloé, Kim says their daughter North West's love of music has helped them become better co-parents.
"I'm a really empathetic person. At the end of the day we're always family. I always look at it that way, no matter what's going on. There are times when I have to be super protective.
"I think it's important for the kids. You just, kind of, have to put that other side aside."
Watch the full interview on YouTube.
Image credit: Instagram/@kimkardashian
