Kim Kardashian set to star in new Netflix comedy

Kim Kardashian has bagged her next big acting role.

The reality star and businesswoman is set to star in a new Netflix comedy movie called 'The Fifth Wheel'.

The streaming platform shared a picture of Kardashian and fellow cast members, Brenda Song, Nikki Glaser and Fortune Feimster on set.

"A group of best friends from high school attempt to reconnect during a weekend jaunt to Vegas. When a hot outsider (played by Kardashian) crashes the weekend, they’re forced to face their messy lives, bad decisions, and unravelling friendships," a synopsis of the film reads.

'Desperate Housewives' actress Eva Longoria will direct the film, which was written by Paula Pell and Janine Brito.