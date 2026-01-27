Kim Kardashian set to star in new Netflix comedy
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Eva Longoria will direct Kim Kardashian and Brenda Song in 'The Fifth Wheel'.
Eva Longoria will direct Kim Kardashian and Brenda Song in 'The Fifth Wheel'.
Kim Kardashian has bagged her next big acting role.
The reality star and businesswoman is set to star in a new Netflix comedy movie called 'The Fifth Wheel'.
The streaming platform shared a picture of Kardashian and fellow cast members, Brenda Song, Nikki Glaser and Fortune Feimster on set.
"A group of best friends from high school attempt to reconnect during a weekend jaunt to Vegas. When a hot outsider (played by Kardashian) crashes the weekend, they’re forced to face their messy lives, bad decisions, and unravelling friendships," a synopsis of the film reads.
'Desperate Housewives' actress Eva Longoria will direct the film, which was written by Paula Pell and Janine Brito.
News of Kardashian's casting comes two months after the SKIMS founder made her debut on the Hulu series, 'All's Fair'.
Kardashian starred in the legal drama alongside Niecy Nash, Naomi Watts, Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, and Golden Globe winner Teyana Taylor.
Despite Kardashian's acting skills being widely panned, the show, which was labelled "the worst TV drama", was picked up for a second season.
Social media users don't seem too keen to see the 45-year-old in her latest movie.
"Wasn’t she gonna be a lawyer? … now actor? … give me a break," one person commented on Netflix's Instagram post.
Another user added, "Is she giving y'all money to cast her or something?"
Like it or not, 'The Kardashians' star's acting career is on a roll. She will also star in Amazon MGM's upcoming 'Bratz' movie.
Netflix has not shared the release date for 'The Fifth Wheel'.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Image credit: Instagram/Netflix (Glen Wilson)
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: Who do you know better between Stacey and J Sbu?
Are you the ultimate Stacey and J Sbu fan? Answer our quiz and see who y...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Flat seas, light winds and a big coastal reveal
If you’ve been waiting for the kind of weekend that makes the KZN coastl...East Coast Breakfast 6 hours ago