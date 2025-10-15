Kim Kardashian raises eyebrows with faux pubic hair underwear

In another cheeky post, it adds: "Who said the carpet has to match the drapes? Our most shocking panty, ever."

"Just Dropped: The Ultimate Bush. With our daring new Faux Hair Panty, your carpet can be whatever colour you want it to be," SKIMS wrote on Instagram.

This time, the brand has launched faux-hair micro-string thong panties. Yes, for $32 (R550), you can look like you did not shave your nether regions.

Another day, another interesting drop from Kim Kardashian's shapewear and apparel company, SKIMS.

Shocking is an understatement. It turns out that many people on the internet have no desire to wear panties that look like they have pubic hairs attached to them.

"Girl, BYE! All we gotta do is skip our wax appointment for FREE," one person said. Another added: "I told y’all they [are] running out of ideas."

"The craziest part is y'all gone still buy it," a third person said, and that they did.

The underwear sold out within hours, and there is a waiting list for them. "Someone, plz, tell me why these are out of stock. Who is buying them?"

It seems everything Kardashian touches turns to gold. Her SKIMS brand, which she co-founded with Jens and Emma Grede in 2019, is valued at over $4 billion,

The company has launched several controversial items since then, including shapewear for your face.

That hasn't stopped people from lining up to get them. It also hasn't stopped big brands like Nike from working with SKIMS.

Kardashian's company also designed underwear, pyjamas and loungewear for Team USA's women during the 2021 Olympics.

She also worked with the US Olympic team for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Love it or hate it, there is no stopping the marketing genius that is Kim Kardashian.