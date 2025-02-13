Kim Kardashian channels her inner fairy in hilarious new ad
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
Do you want instant curves? 'Fairy Butt Mother' Kim Kardashian has just the thing for you!
Kim Kardashian's new ad for her SKIMS company has the internet talking.
The 44-year-old plays a fairy godmother in the shapewear brand's new campaign. Well, kind of. She's actually a Fairy Butt Mother, which is very on-brand for the star.
"Five years in the making, our Ultimate butt-enhancing solutions will magically make your dream butt appear (no squats required), courtesy of SKIMS Fairy Butt Mother," the reality-star-turned-businesswoman captioned the advert on Instagram.
In the ad, Kardashian magically appears to give a woman sitting in a home gym some much-needed advice. The woman is complaining about how much work she has to do to get the body she wants.
"Can't there just be one thing in life that's easy? Can't there just be one thing, Kim Kardashian?" the woman asks.
Fairy Butt Mother to the rescue! "I'm here to make one thing easier in your life."
The fairy gives the woman an instant butt lift with her shapewear but leaves with an ominous warning.
"Just remember what happens at midnight," she tells her.
The woman asks if the shapewear will disappear at midnight, to which Kardashian replies: "No, it's just really late and you should try to get eight hours of sleep."
We have to admit, the ad is kind of cute, and Kardashian's 358 million plus Instagram follewers agree.
"You never miss the mark with advertising but honestly this has been the best one yet 👏," one person commented.
Another added: "🤣🤣 This was hilarious." A third said: "Amazing! What a great ad, Kim."
Some were also impressed with her acting skills. It might come as a surprise to many but she has slowly been making a name for herself in the acting industry.
She received rave reviews for her performance in 'American Horror Story: Delicate' alongside the show's lead actor Emma Roberts.
Kardashian is also working on a legal drama called 'All's Fair' for Hulu. She plays a main character in the series which also stars Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, Sarah Paulson, and Teyana Taylor.
Halle Berry was originally expected to appear but left the project before it started.
Kardashian, who just dropped season six of her reality show with sisters Khloe and Kourtney, has multiple projects planned for 2025.
The Fairy Butt Mother is just getting started!
Main image credit: Instagram/@kimkardashian (for SKIMS)
