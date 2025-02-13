Kim Kardashian channels her inner fairy in hilarious new ad

Kim Kardashian's new ad for her SKIMS company has the internet talking.

The 44-year-old plays a fairy godmother in the shapewear brand's new campaign. Well, kind of. She's actually a Fairy Butt Mother, which is very on-brand for the star.

"Five years in the making, our Ultimate butt-enhancing solutions will magically make your dream butt appear (no squats required), courtesy of SKIMS Fairy Butt Mother," the reality-star-turned-businesswoman captioned the advert on Instagram.

In the ad, Kardashian magically appears to give a woman sitting in a home gym some much-needed advice. The woman is complaining about how much work she has to do to get the body she wants.

"Can't there just be one thing in life that's easy? Can't there just be one thing, Kim Kardashian?" the woman asks.

Fairy Butt Mother to the rescue! "I'm here to make one thing easier in your life."

The fairy gives the woman an instant butt lift with her shapewear but leaves with an ominous warning.

"Just remember what happens at midnight," she tells her.

The woman asks if the shapewear will disappear at midnight, to which Kardashian replies: "No, it's just really late and you should try to get eight hours of sleep."