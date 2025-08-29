Kim Kardashian completes rigorous California bar exam

Kim Kardashian's journey as a law student is almost over. The SKIMS founder has finally taken the bar exam.

In May, the 44-year-old announced that she had graduated from law school after six years of hard work.

The billionaire entrepreneur did not attend university but completed a four-year Law Office Study Program through California's Law Office.

Her mentors were attorneys Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney. California allows aspiring lawyers to complete an apprenticeship program with a lawyer or judge without attending a traditional law school.

Despite the "unconventional path", Kardashian was still required to take gruelling law exams, including the "baby bar", which she failed three times before passing in 2021.

She also completed the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam (MPRE) in March, which enabled her to take her bar exam.

'The Kardashians' star must pass the bar exam to practice law in California.

According to The State Bar of California, "The average first-time pass rate among graduates of ABA-approved schools over the past decade was 72 percent, compared with pass rates of 31 and 24 percent for graduates of the CALS and unaccredited schools, respectively.

TMZ reports that Kardashian took her bar exam in July and is still awaiting her results.

"It’s a grueling two-day test, consisting of five one-hour essay questions, one 90-minute performance test, and 200 multiple-choice questions,” the publication reported.

Unlike most states in America, New York allows people to retake the bar exam an unlimited number of times.

Hopefully, Kardashian will prove her haters wrong and pass on her first try.

She has already put her legal studies to good use. Kardashian's new divorce law show, 'All's Fair', will debut in 2025.

The legal series stars Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, Sarah Paulson, and Teyana Taylor.

Halle Berry was initially supposed to feature in the series but pulled out due to other work commitments.