Kim Kardashian completes rigorous California bar exam
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
'The Kardashians' reality star is one step closer to becoming a practicing lawyer.
'The Kardashians' reality star is one step closer to becoming a practicing lawyer.
Kim Kardashian's journey as a law student is almost over. The SKIMS founder has finally taken the bar exam.
In May, the 44-year-old announced that she had graduated from law school after six years of hard work.
The billionaire entrepreneur did not attend university but completed a four-year Law Office Study Program through California's Law Office.
Her mentors were attorneys Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney. California allows aspiring lawyers to complete an apprenticeship program with a lawyer or judge without attending a traditional law school.
Despite the "unconventional path", Kardashian was still required to take gruelling law exams, including the "baby bar", which she failed three times before passing in 2021.
She also completed the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam (MPRE) in March, which enabled her to take her bar exam.
'The Kardashians' star must pass the bar exam to practice law in California.
According to The State Bar of California, "The average first-time pass rate among graduates of ABA-approved schools over the past decade was 72 percent, compared with pass rates of 31 and 24 percent for graduates of the CALS and unaccredited schools, respectively.
TMZ reports that Kardashian took her bar exam in July and is still awaiting her results.
"It’s a grueling two-day test, consisting of five one-hour essay questions, one 90-minute performance test, and 200 multiple-choice questions,” the publication reported.
Unlike most states in America, New York allows people to retake the bar exam an unlimited number of times.
Hopefully, Kardashian will prove her haters wrong and pass on her first try.
She has already put her legal studies to good use. Kardashian's new divorce law show, 'All's Fair', will debut in 2025.
The legal series stars Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, Sarah Paulson, and Teyana Taylor.
Halle Berry was initially supposed to feature in the series but pulled out due to other work commitments.
Kardashian was inspired to start her studies after working with prison reform organisations.
She helped secure the release of prisoners such as Alice Marie Johnson, who received a life sentence for a non-violent drug-related offence in 1996.
Johnson is now a criminal justice reform advocate. President Donald Trump appointed her as a "Pardon Czar". She will help recommend other prisoners for commutations and pardons.
Kardashian was honoured at Diane von Furstenberg’s DVF Awards for her prison reform work in Italy this week.
"Diane von Furstenberg and The Diller-von Furstenberg Family Foundation founded The DVF Awards in 2010 to recognise, support and amplify the voices of extraordinary women who are dedicated to improving the lives of other women. These are women who have demonstrated the courage to fight, the strength to survive and the leadership to inspire," the DVF website states.
Kardashian's friends and family threw her a graduation party in May to celebrate her achievements. She noted that it wasn't easy but worth it.
"It took longer than planned, but I never gave up. Each course brought moments of doubt, tears, and triumph - especially when I conquered subjects I initially feared. That’s the beauty of life: you step into the unknown, push through, and emerge with knowledge and strength no one can take away."
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Image credit: Instagram/@kimkardashian
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 6 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 7 hours ago