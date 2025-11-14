Musa Keys releases new song featuring singer Dominiique

Khosiexissue, Mi Casa, Cassper Nyovest drop 'Sondela' video
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
Excuse us while we add 'Sondela' to our summer music playlist.
Khosiexissue's latest song with Mi Casa and Cassper Nyovest has music lovers tapping their feet.
The duo released the music video for the "powerful collaboration" this week, and fans are ready to officially begin 'Ke Dezemba Boss' season.
"Blending lush vocals, heartfelt songwriting, and dynamic performance energy, 'Sondela' captures the essence of love, connection, and rhythm," a statement about the song read
"The newly released music video brings these themes to life with cinematic visuals, vibrant storytelling, and a modern Afro-fusion aesthetic that reflects the artistry of all three acts."
The music video has been described as a "celebration of African elegance, intimate emotion, and the magnetic chemistry between the song’s collaborators".
Khosiexissue has described the collaboration as a "dream come true" while Mi Casa says it is “a heartfelt expression designed to make audiences feel something real".
Nyovest is also proud of the collaboration. “[Sondela] is one for the culture smooth, beautiful, and timeless."
Fans agree! Many praised 'Sondela', saying it is an absolute banger.
"Cassper Nyovest, making sure that December belongs to him," one person commented on YouTube. A second YouTube said, "MI Casa Love button."
"Y'all really cooked with this one. With KeDezemba approaching this is defo gonna be on repeat. Love from Tanzania," a third person wrote.
Watch the 'Sondela' music video below.
Image credit: YouTube/ Khosiexissue
