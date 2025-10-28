Khaya Mthethwa's wedding album: 'Happiest day of my life'

Khaya Mthethwa is giving marriage a second chance.

The 38-year-old married influencer Sine Ndlovu over the weekend at his family's Oasis Church in Umlazi, Durban.

"We’re overjoyed to introduce our newlyweds - Mr & Mrs Mthethwa! We [are] celebrating your union and this season of love, partnership, and ministry together," the church said.

Ndlovu looked gorgeous in a lace wedding dress while Mthethwa looked like a dashing prince in a black and white tuxedo.

They also celebrated their union in traditional outfits. "Sthandwa Sami," he wrote on Instagram.

Ndlovu, who has already changed all her social media handles to include her new name, shared several pictures from their wedding album on Instagram.

"Matthew 19:6- *So they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore, what God has joined together, let no one separate*" she captioned her carousel.

The pictures showed the newlyweds saying their vows and cutting their wedding cake.

Mthethwa, who has become a pastor and gospel singer since winning Idols SA in 2012, took to the comments section to praise his new wife.

"God really outdid Himself with you!! My heart, my home. I love you @mrs_sinemthethwa."

He described their wedding day as the happiest day of his life. Mthethwa was previously married to former Miss South Africa Ntandoyenkosi Kunene.

They share a six-year-old son. She has also since remarried. Mthethwa's family, friends, and followers are thrilled that he has found love again.

"The Lord has done it. Finally! Congratulations family," one person wrote.

A second person added: "Congratulations, man…love is such a beautiful thing."

Here's a look at their wedding album.