Kesha on KATSEYE: 'Those girls are absolutely killing it'

Singer Kesha is proud of the success KATSEYE has achieved during their short career.

The group, which blends American pop with K-pop styles, started on Netflix's 'The Debut: Dream Academy'. Their hit singles include 'Gnarly' and 'Gabriela'.

Kesha sang the girl group's praises in a new interview with Cosmopolitan Australia. "Those girls are absolutely killing it," she told the publication.

"They just got nominated for their first Grammy. I’m so proud of them, and I love that we all, as artists, inspire each other."

Kesha started her music career two decades ago, and her music has inspired several young artists, including KATSEYE's Lara Raj.

Raj told i-D in October that she is a huge Kesha fan, revealing that the 38-year-old singer is one of her inspirations.

"We met her and I’m still not over it. She’s the whole reason I wanted to become an artist, since I was three or four years old," Raj said.

"Meeting her truly healed my inner child. We all cried in front of her, because we love her so much, and she was the sweetest, coolest person ever."

KATSEYE is nominated for 'Best New Artist' and 'Best Pop Duo/Group Performance' at the 2026 Grammys.

"We can’t even believe this is real life!! Two nominations?! Thank you to the @recordingacademy, We are truly humbled, and congrats to all the nominees today, you inspire us! We wouldn’t be here without our EYEKONS - words can’t describe how grateful we are to you," they said when the nominations were announced in November.

The six-member group includes Daniela Avanzini, Manon Bannerman, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza, and Jeung Yoonchae.

Erykah Badu, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, and Beyoncé are some of their biggest inspirations.

Grande is also nominated in the 'Best Pop Duo/Group Performance' category for 'Defying Gravity', a song she performed with Cynthia Erivo for the 'Wicked' movie.

Kesha is thrilled that her music is being appreciated and discovered by the younger generation. Some of her early hits, such as 'Tik Tok' and 'We R Who We R', have gone viral on TikTok and Instagram.

She is a girl's girl who doesn't believe in competing with other women in the industry.

"When I was first coming up in the business, it was so interesting because — I won’t name names — but let’s just say, people would try to pit me against other artists and compare our bodies and compare our voices and compare where we’re landing on the charts. It was so f**ked up.”

However, Kesha says she "never subscribed" to that sort of thinking.

"But in my head, I was thinking, These are the people that pick me up when I need a pick-me-up. These are the girls I listen to when I want to go out.”

Read Kesha's full interview with Cosmopolitan here.