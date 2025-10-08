Kelly Rowland looks back on her Microsoft Excel text drama

Do you remember when Kelly Rowland sent a text message on Microsoft Excel in her 'Dilemma' video? The scene haunts her to this day.

It's been over 20 years since Kelly Rowland shocked the world by doing the seemingly impossible - sending a text message to someone via Microsoft Excel. Rowland reflected on the now iconic scene during a sit-down with Mariah Carey and Ravyn Lenae for Elle magazine. In 2002, Rowland and rapper Nelly released the music video for their smash hit, 'Dilemma'. In one clip from the video, Rowland is seen sending a message on her Nokia flip phone: "Where you at? Holla when you get this." Girl, no hollering will be taking place because Excel spreadsheets could not send text messages back then.

Thanks to add-ins like Excel to SMS, you can now send a text from the spreadsheet, but everyone watching the early 2000s music video knew something was amiss. The scene is even more hilarious because Rowland gets upset that Nelly has not replied to the message.

It turns out that Rowland did not even know what Microsoft Excel was back then, and someone just handed her the phone during the scene. The clip haunts her to this day. She says someone asks her about it every week. "I don't know whose brilliant idea it was to text on Microsoft Excel. But it chases me everywhere that I go," she told Carey and Lenae. "And everybody's always asking me, 'Why where you-". I say, 'I don't know!'. I was given the device. It had this on it, and here we are in the video. They're like, 'Oh, we need a shot.' And I was like, 'I guess this is right.' "And here we are, 25 years later, 'Why are you texting-?' Man, I don't know. I don't know."

Nelly ft Kelly Rowland Dilemma

Nelly released 'Dilemma' as the second single from his sophomore album, 'Nellyville'. The song reached the No.1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and was a hit in several countries, including South Africa. 'Dilemma' won an award at the 2003 Grammys for 'Best Rap/Sung Performance'. It was also nominated for 'Record of the Year'. The track's music video, which was shared on YouTube in 2009, has over 1.7 billion views. "I watch this video repeatedly just to see Kelly text on Microsoft Excel," one YouTuber commented. Another YouTuber teased, "It's not that easy to be in a relationship texting by Excel." Twenty years from now, we will call our grandchildren from our wearable phone devices with holographic displays to tell them about the time Kelly Rowland sent her boyfriend an SMS on Excel.