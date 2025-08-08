Shock as Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock dies

Kelly Clarkson and her children are dealing with an unimaginable tragedy.

Shortly after the singer announced that she was postponing all her remaining Las Vegas shows in August, news broke that her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, had passed away.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them," Clarkson told her fans.

The talent manager's family announced his death on Thursday, August 7. "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," a statement read.

"Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family."

Clarkson and Blackstock have two children together, River Rose and Remington Alexander. The former couple tied the knot in 2013 before separating in 2020.

A source told E! News at the time, "It came out of nowhere. It's all so sad for the kids. They were always such a loving family. It never seemed like they had any issues."

Clarkson cited "irreconcilable differences" in her filing. Their divorce was finalised in 2022.

During an interview on 'Today with Jenna & Friends', the singer said recording her 2023 breakup album, 'Chemistry', was a form of healing for her.

She was, however, careful about what she shared in the songs for the sake of her children.

"I didn't want it to just be a divorce album, I wanted it to be a relationship album because it starts off very beautiful and sexy and exciting and inspiring."