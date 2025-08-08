Shock as Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock dies
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
Brandon Blackstock was privately battling cancer for three years.
Kelly Clarkson and her children are dealing with an unimaginable tragedy.
Shortly after the singer announced that she was postponing all her remaining Las Vegas shows in August, news broke that her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, had passed away.
"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them," Clarkson told her fans.
The talent manager's family announced his death on Thursday, August 7. "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," a statement read.
"Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family."
Clarkson and Blackstock have two children together, River Rose and Remington Alexander. The former couple tied the knot in 2013 before separating in 2020.
A source told E! News at the time, "It came out of nowhere. It's all so sad for the kids. They were always such a loving family. It never seemed like they had any issues."
Clarkson cited "irreconcilable differences" in her filing. Their divorce was finalised in 2022.
During an interview on 'Today with Jenna & Friends', the singer said recording her 2023 breakup album, 'Chemistry', was a form of healing for her.
She was, however, careful about what she shared in the songs for the sake of her children.
"I didn't want it to just be a divorce album, I wanted it to be a relationship album because it starts off very beautiful and sexy and exciting and inspiring."
Clarkson, who is a child of divorce herself, added that the decision to end her marriage wasn't an easy one, but she didn't want her children to grow up in an unhealthy environment.
She recalled a line in a book she read that said, "You'd never want your kid in this relationship."
"I would want better for them. I want better for my ex. I want better for us all."
Blackstock has two other children, Seth and Savannah, from a previous relationship.
His father, Narvel, served as Clarkson's manager before they got married. Blackstock had another famous connection to the music and entertainment industry.
Country singer Reba McEntire used to be his stepmother. She remained in his life after divorcing his father in 2015.
"You know, I love them both, Brandon's my stepson, Kelly's my good friend and I'm pulling for both of them. I hope they're happy and healthy and pull through this," McEntire told Extra in 2021.
Main image credit: Instagram/@kellyclarkson
