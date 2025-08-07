Kelly Clarkson postpones shows due to family health crisis

Bad news for Kelly Clarkson fans attending her Las Vegas residency in August.

The singer has announced that the shows will no longer be taking place due to a health issue involving her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

"Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August 'Studio Session' dates in Las Vegas," she wrote on Instagram.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them," Clarkson added.



"I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding."

Her fans urged her to take all the time she needs.

"Family first. Praying for recovery and peace. We will miss the show, but hopefully can still make it for the reschedule!"

Another fan wrote: "Those kids need you more than we do! Go be the best momma! Best wishes to all involved."