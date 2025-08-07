Kelly Clarkson postpones shows due to family health crisis
Updated | By Music Reporter
Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband is battling an illness and their children need her full attention.
Bad news for Kelly Clarkson fans attending her Las Vegas residency in August.
The singer has announced that the shows will no longer be taking place due to a health issue involving her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.
"Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August 'Studio Session' dates in Las Vegas," she wrote on Instagram.
"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them," Clarkson added.
"I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding."
Her fans urged her to take all the time she needs.
"Family first. Praying for recovery and peace. We will miss the show, but hopefully can still make it for the reschedule!"
Another fan wrote: "Those kids need you more than we do! Go be the best momma! Best wishes to all involved."
Clarkson and Blackstock called it quits in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. The couple have two children, River Rose and Remington Alexander,
Blackstone's father, Narvel, sued the singer a few months later. Narvel claimed she owed his company, Starstruck Management Group, $1,4-million in unpaid commission.
Clarkson's divorce also turned sour. While finalising the divorce, she was ordered to pay him $200 000 (R3 Million) a month in spousal and child support.
In 2022, she reportedly agreed to pay him $115,000 (about R2 million) monthly for two years as spousal support. The singer made her final payment in January 2024.
Her child support payments, which reportedly are $45,601 (just over R800 000)continue.
It's not the first time Clarkson has postponed some of her Vegas residency shows. In July, she cancelled the opening night of her 'Studio Sessions' show hours before it was meant to take place.
"We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans. I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me, and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow’s opening at Caesars," she wrote.
The show was postponed due to vocal issues.
"The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice. I want the shows to be perfect for y’all and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve. The show is truly incredible."
Clarkson has not announced when the new dates for her postponed August shows will be. Her next set of scheduled shows takes place in November.
