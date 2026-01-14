Kelly Clarkson shares family update after ex-husband's death

Kelly Clarkson has revealed how she comforts her children five months after the death of their father.

The former 'American Idol' winner had two children - River Rose and Remington Alexander - during her marriage to the talent manager Brandon Blackstock.

Blackstock died in August 2025 following a private battle with cancer.

During a Q&A shared on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' YouTube channel, Clarkson discussed the one thing she does every day that brings her joy.

The 'Since U Been Gone' hitmaker says snuggling with her kids is her favourite thing to do.

“My kids, they’re 9 and 11. They’re at that special little fun stage where they can wipe their own behinds, but they’re still small enough to love cuddling and love snuggles," she said.

Clarkson adds that snuggles are especially important for her family right now.

“There’s been a lot for our family recently, and so I have allowed my kids to sleep with me quite a bit. It’s my two dogs, my two kids and me. It’s a lot. It’s been really special, though, because the conversations you have during that time are pretty cute. So that’s probably my favourite time of day.”

The 43-year-old did not mention her ex-husband's name or his death during the Q&A. Clarkson and Blackstock married in 2013 and announced their divorce in 2020.

A court finalised their divorce in 2022. The couple inititally over finances, including spousal and child support payments.

She reportedly was ordered to pay her ex $115,000 per month, and made her final spousal support payment in January 2024

Shortly before Blackstock's death, Clarkson announced that she would be postponing some of her Las Vegas shows due to a family health crisis.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them," she said.

Blackstock's family shared his cause of death in a statement about his passing. He reportedly was diagnosed after their divorce.

"Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers."