Kelly Clarkson joins Spotify's Billions Club
Updated | By Music Reporter
'Since U Been Gone' has become Kelly Clarkson's first song to reach one billion streams.
Kelly Clarkson is officially in Spotify's Billions Club. The 43-year-old singer's 2004 song, 'Since U Been Gone', has surpassed one billion views.
'Since U Been Gone' was one of five singles Clarkson released from her Grammy Award-winning album, 'Breakaway'.
Fans resonated with the lyrics of the pop-rock break-up anthem.
"Since you been gone/ I can breathe for the first time/ I'm so movin' on, yeah, yeah/ Thanks to you/ Now I get what I want/ Since you been gone," she sings.
Music producer Clive Davis revealed in his memoir that he allegedly had to coax her into recording the song, which peaked at number two on the American charts.
Clarkson set the record straight when she appeared on an episode of 'Watch What Happens Live' in 2023.
“I was lied to, and they told me, 'Hey, there are these producers that want to work with you, and there’s this song,'" she said.
The singer, who got her big break on 'American Idol', was also told that the producers didn't have lyrics yet and was encouraged to get involved in the songwriting.
However, when she flew to Sweden to meet with Max Martin, who recently worked on Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' album, and Dr Luke, she had already written the song.
"These two people were not told I was writing to it and just already had it written. I looked like a fool," she said.
"The label had told me something completely different. I think that’s a red flag. Why lie to me like that? I don’t like the lying. That's why I have a bad vibe with that song. It’s interesting facts that people like to leave out.”
Drama aside, her fans are glad the song made it onto the album.
Clarkson joins several music heavyweights in the Spotify Billions Club, including Swift, The Weeknd, Drake, Bad Bunny, Ariana Grande, Rihanna, Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish.
South Africa's golden girl, Tyla, made it into the club earlier this year after her smash hit, 'Water', reached a billion streams.
'Since U Been Gone' is Clarkson's first song to achieve the milestone on Spotify.
Image credit: YouTube/ Kelly Clarkson
