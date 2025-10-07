Kelly Clarkson brings the house down with Ariana Grande cover

Kelly Clarkson's cover of Ariana Grande's hit single, 'We Can't Be Friends', is next-level amazing.

The former 'American Idol' winner performed the song with her My Band Y'all on the 'Kellyoke' segment of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'.

Season 7 of the talk show premiered on September 29 with appearances from A-list stars such as Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson and Dwayne Johnson.

Clarkson is already producing nearly perfect covers of other people's songs one week into the latest season.

Her Grande cover was one of the songs requested by the show's viewers, and she did not disappoint.

"Kelly makes me like songs I never cared for before," one social media user said.

Another user commented, "I don’t understand how come Kelly Clarkson isn’t bigger than Taylor Swift."

A third wrote, "Omg. Kelly’s version emits the same chaotic, hopeless, longing energy as 'We Found Love' by Rihanna. You really gave this song a whole new lease on life!"

Clarkson and Grande have shared the stage more than once in the past. In 2023, they had an epic singing battle on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon'.

They sang covers of Cher, Toni Braxton, Britney Spears, Alanis Morissette, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, and Shania Twain songs.

Fans have begged Clarkson to team up with Grande on a duets album or release a full album of covers.

It's unlikely, but at least we have Clarkson's cover of 'We Can't Be Friends'. Listen below.